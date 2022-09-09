ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

State police arrest Providence man on stolen firearm charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police arrested an 18-year-old Providence man early Wednesday morning on charges stemming from a stolen firearm. Police said they arrested Mekhi Roderique at about 2:43 a.m. following a foot chase after he was pulled over for speeding on Hartford Avenue. Roderique was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Two injured in Woonsocket stabbing

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A stabbing in Woonsocket reportedly over a fight between tenants in an apartment house sent two people to the hospital Monday. Woonsocket police said Jamie Warner was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing. The violence happened on Mason Street near Fifth Street. The...
WOONSOCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Man reportedly attacked by masked group in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a group of people wearing masks in Fall River just after midnight on Monday, police said. Officers responded to the emergency room at Saint Anne’s Hospital at about 12:15 a.m. for a patient with non-life threatening stab wounds.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#The Central Station
WPRI 12 News

Man charged in Woonsocket double stabbing

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night. Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates. Oates says a […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Foxborough Police searching for suspect accused of an armed bank robbery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Foxborough Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America on School Street just after 1:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were requested to “stay in place” while a search for the suspect commenced, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has since fled the area in a vehicle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

New Seekonk police comfort dog needs a name

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are taking suggestions on what to name its new K-9 puppy. The department posted photos of the male puppy on Facebook on Wednesday and said they were looking for ideas on what to name him in the comments. Police said he was donated...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Dryer starts fire in East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police arrest fentanyl trafficker with firearms in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators from the State Police Detective Unit in Bristol County arrested a fentanyl trafficker last week, seizing more than a kilo of fentanyl, large quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, illegal guns and other narcotics. Officials arrested 33-year-old Raymond Cash at his residence on County Street...
FALL RIVER, MA
newportthisweek.com

Police Report: Aug. 29 – Sept. 4

During the period from Monday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 4 the Newport Police Department responded to 493 calls. Of those, 107 were motor vehicle related; there were 76 motor vehicle violations issued and 31 accident reports. Police responded to 6 calls of vandalism, 17 noise complaints, 20 animal complaints,...
NEWPORT, RI
NECN

Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say

A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy