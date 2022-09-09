Read full article on original website
State police arrest Providence man on stolen firearm charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police arrested an 18-year-old Providence man early Wednesday morning on charges stemming from a stolen firearm. Police said they arrested Mekhi Roderique at about 2:43 a.m. following a foot chase after he was pulled over for speeding on Hartford Avenue. Roderique was...
Family of RI man who died in bridge fall calls for independent investigation
Richard Dujardin was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee last month when it opened and he fell 70 feet to the pavement below.
Providence Board of Licenses sets conditions on club after brawl was caught on camera
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Board of Licenses set some conditions on a club after a brawl was caught on camera over the weekend. The fight happened at Mi Sueño Disco on Broad Street Sunday. During the hearing Wednesday, the Board of Licenses said Mi Sueño Disco...
Two injured in Woonsocket stabbing
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A stabbing in Woonsocket reportedly over a fight between tenants in an apartment house sent two people to the hospital Monday. Woonsocket police said Jamie Warner was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing. The violence happened on Mason Street near Fifth Street. The...
Arson suspect pleads guilty in Woonsocket mill fires
A 23-year-old man will be sentenced later this year for setting a series of fires inside a Woonsocket mill building back in 2019.
Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
Police: Man reportedly attacked by masked group in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a group of people wearing masks in Fall River just after midnight on Monday, police said. Officers responded to the emergency room at Saint Anne’s Hospital at about 12:15 a.m. for a patient with non-life threatening stab wounds.
Daytime Armed Robbery at Westminster Street Store - Providence Police Have Suspect in Custody
A daytime armed robbery was reported at a Westminster Street store in downtown Providence on Tuesday. Police say they currently have a suspect in custody. Shortly before 12:30 PM on Tuesday, police say they responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the store Home Style located at 233 Westminster Street.
Man charged in Woonsocket double stabbing
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night. Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates. Oates says a […]
FBI dig in cemetery linked to Smithfield unsolved murder investigation
The FBI and Smithfield police are looking to identify a man who was murdered more than three decades ago.
Two R.I. men who spread white supremacist fliers in East Providence plead no contest to obstructing police
PROVIDENCE — Two men who are part of a neo-Nazi group pleaded no contest Tuesday for refusing to answer questions from East Providence police about their identities when they were trespassing at a private school this summer. Stephen Thomas Farrea, 32, of Portsmouth, and Austin Conti, 26, of Warwick,...
Foxborough Police searching for suspect accused of an armed bank robbery
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a bank was robbed in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon. Foxborough Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Bank of America on School Street just after 1:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, nearby schools were requested to “stay in place” while a search for the suspect commenced, according to authorities. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect has since fled the area in a vehicle.
New Seekonk police comfort dog needs a name
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are taking suggestions on what to name its new K-9 puppy. The department posted photos of the male puppy on Facebook on Wednesday and said they were looking for ideas on what to name him in the comments. Police said he was donated...
Dryer starts fire in East Providence home
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
Police arrest fentanyl trafficker with firearms in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators from the State Police Detective Unit in Bristol County arrested a fentanyl trafficker last week, seizing more than a kilo of fentanyl, large quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, illegal guns and other narcotics. Officials arrested 33-year-old Raymond Cash at his residence on County Street...
Woman hit by car in Lincoln
A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck by a car in Lincoln.
Man accused of hitting 3 Massachusetts State Police cruisers with stolen Rhode Island car
CONCORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man is accused of driving a stolen Rhode Island car and crashing into three Massachusetts State Police cruisers. State police said that the 2008 Dodge Charger was spotted driving on Interstate 190 north just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in Sterling. A trooper tried to...
Police Report: Aug. 29 – Sept. 4
During the period from Monday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 4 the Newport Police Department responded to 493 calls. Of those, 107 were motor vehicle related; there were 76 motor vehicle violations issued and 31 accident reports. Police responded to 6 calls of vandalism, 17 noise complaints, 20 animal complaints,...
Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say
A Dorchester man has been charged in a deadly shooting that officials say started as a robbery at a Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex last month. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, is accused in the death of 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office. Wiggins was found with obvious gunshot wounds at his apartment building on Crown Street around 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18. He was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.
