San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home

OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
OLMOS PARK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

