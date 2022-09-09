Read full article on original website
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
news4sanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
news4sanantonio.com
Police work to end standoff with armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call...
Armed man barricaded on San Antonio's East Side for more than 12 hours
The man fired a gun at his neighbors dog and house.
news4sanantonio.com
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
KTSA
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left one man in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating what led to a shooting that left one man in critical condition on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. Police say that they found the man in his 20s...
news4sanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated assault outside East Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated assault. The incident occurred July 8 around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.
