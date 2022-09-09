Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
Families struggling with school bus issues
Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Hyattsville where students have had to wait as late as 9 a.m. to catch their bus.
fox5dc.com
Tractor-trailer carrying sheetrock overturns causes morning delays in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of sheetrock overturned early Tuesday morning causing delays in the Laurel area. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Interstate 95 service road between MD-198 and the merge with the main lanes of I-95. The driver suffered minor injuries. Officials...
fox5dc.com
Families struggle with school bus delays in Prince George's County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Parents in Prince George's County are contacting FOX 5 over bus problems persisting. They say the issue is causing a headache for families just trying to get their students to school on time. At a bus stop located on 72nd Avenue in Hyattsville, kids have had to...
fox5dc.com
1 hurt in Rockville house fire
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A man was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the basement at a home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville. Officials say a man and a woman were inside. The man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
'Suspicious' car crashes into security gate in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Authorities are are investigating after a car crashed into a security gate in the Glover Park area of Northwest, D.C. According to the U.S. Secret Service, a car ran into a security gate around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, near the Whole Foods Market.
fox5dc.com
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand "an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools." Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over...
fox5dc.com
Virginians to receive one-time tax rebate worth up to $250 per person
ARLINGTON, Va. - Virginia taxpayers may soon have some extra money in the bank. It’s because earlier this year, lawmakers passed a law giving taxpayers a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers. In Richmond Tuesday, Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries school bus driver runs over parent's foot; Parent charged
DUMFRIES, Va. - A bus carrying school children ran over a parent's foot in Dumfries Tuesday before driving off with the students still aboard. That parent is now facing several charges over the incident. Just before 5 p.m., parents who live in the River Oaks community tell FOX 5 they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
DC makes top 10 list for most unfaithful cities
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The nation's capital is in the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America, according to a new study. MyDatingAdviser.com published their findings on the "Infidelity Index" for 200 major U.S. cities. The study factored in marriage, divorce and separation rates as well as the number of venues to meet for an affair in each city, and the volume of searches on Google for affair hookup websites.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School lockdown lifted; police say no gun found on campus
BETHESDA, Md. - Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School has been lifted following a report from a student about a possible weapon in building. According to Montgomery County Police, around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, a parent called the school and reported being told that another student might be in possession of a gun.
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg man arrested after waving gun at motorist during ‘road rage’ incident, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. - A man was arrested and faces charges after police say he brandished a firearm during what they say was a ‘road rage’ related incident in Prince William County. Authorities say 45-year-old Kelby Zaki Wilkerson and a 22-year-old man were involved in the dispute while driving...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Missing sisters last seen 2 years ago in Pennsylvania may be in DC region, family says
WASHINGTON - Missing sisters who were last seen with their mother two years ago in Pennsylvania may be in the D.C. region. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released age-progressed images of 9-year-old Hanna Lee and 7-year-old Skye Rex. The siblings were last seen on March 17, 2020...
fox5dc.com
W&OD trail suspect in the U.S. illegally
A Herndon man – linked to multiple indecent exposure and sex abuse cases – is in the country illegally. And according to ICE, he’s been deported three times before. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports from Herndon with the latest.
fox5dc.com
Man exposed himself to woman, urinated on front lawn of home in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a woman before reliving himself on the front lawn of her home in Prince William County. The incident was reported Sunday in the 1400 block of Woodside Drive in Woodbridge. Officers say a woman was outside...
fox5dc.com
Superintendent choice sparks controversy in Spotsylvania County
Fireworks at a Spotsylvania County School Board meeting Monday night as parents expressed continued anger over the board’s choice for the next superintendent. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fredericksburg with more details on the infighting.
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
fox5dc.com
Fauquier County teacher, wife found dead inside Culpeper County home
CULPEPER, Va. - Authorities are investigating after a Fauquier County Public Schools teacher and his wife were found dead inside a Culpeper County home. Police arrived to the house on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue on September 9 just before 3 p.m. Inside they found the bodies of a...
fox5dc.com
George Washington University student's death under investigation
WASHINGTON - A student at George Washington University was found dead in her dorm room Tuesday, according to police. D.C. police has identified the student as 21-year-old Sarah Levitt, of Scarsdale, NY. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said they dispatched responders at 11:36 a.m....
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
Comments / 0