Centreville, VA

1 hurt in Rockville house fire

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A man was hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the basement at a home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville. Officials say a man and a woman were inside. The man...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Dumfries school bus driver runs over parent's foot; Parent charged

DUMFRIES, Va. - A bus carrying school children ran over a parent's foot in Dumfries Tuesday before driving off with the students still aboard. That parent is now facing several charges over the incident. Just before 5 p.m., parents who live in the River Oaks community tell FOX 5 they...
DUMFRIES, VA
DC makes top 10 list for most unfaithful cities

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The nation's capital is in the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America, according to a new study. MyDatingAdviser.com published their findings on the "Infidelity Index" for 200 major U.S. cities. The study factored in marriage, divorce and separation rates as well as the number of venues to meet for an affair in each city, and the volume of searches on Google for affair hookup websites.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shots fired into Manassas home; no injuries reported: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities say a group of armed men opened fire into a Manassas home Monday. The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wesley Road. Police say a white four-door sedan stopped in front of a home on that block and multiple gunmen exited from and fired several rounds into the residence.
MANASSAS, VA
W&OD trail suspect in the U.S. illegally

A Herndon man – linked to multiple indecent exposure and sex abuse cases – is in the country illegally. And according to ICE, he’s been deported three times before. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports from Herndon with the latest.
HERNDON, VA
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
George Washington University student's death under investigation

WASHINGTON - A student at George Washington University was found dead in her dorm room Tuesday, according to police. D.C. police has identified the student as 21-year-old Sarah Levitt, of Scarsdale, NY. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said they dispatched responders at 11:36 a.m....
WASHINGTON, DC

