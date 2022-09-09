ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weyerhaeuser Distribution expands AZEK and TimberTech offerings

SEATTLE — Weyerhaeuser Distribution will extend its footprint of AZEK Building Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of The AZEK Company, to three new markets: Atlanta, Jacksonville, Florida; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Weyerhaeuser Distribution offerings in these markets will include TimberTech decking and railing, and AZEK Exteriors products. With the expansion, Weyerhaeuser now carries AZEK products at 17 distribution centers across the U.S.
