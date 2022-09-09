Read full article on original website
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Happy 60th birthday to the Southaven Library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Library is celebrating 60 years of reading and fun in the north Mississippi community. Wednesday, librarians and residents gathered for a birthday party. Speakers at the event included Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite and Desoto County curator Robert Long. The library began in the basement...
Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals. In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts. Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling...
Discrimination, hostility claims led to investigation against Memphis schools leader
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MSCS Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Barker remains on paid leave as an investigation continues into his actions. It all comes down to a letter sent to the District leaders shortly after Barker became co-interim Superintendent when then-Superintendent Joris Ray was suspended. Sources told WREG the complaints centered on claims of discrimination and hostility in […]
How The Gentlemen’s League is setting up young Memphis men for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gentlemen's League, a group aimed at helping young men in Memphis stay on track, hosted a breakfast Wednesday to kick off its program. The Gentlemen's League is an all-male mentorship program whose goal is to educate, empower, and enrich young men. They welcomed 200-plus boys...
Contractor leaves behind $25K in unfinished work
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Orange Mound homeowner is left with a huge mess after he says he paid a contractor to make repairs but only part of the work was done. Clarence Martin nearly lost his home when a tree came down on his home last December. The roof and several areas of his home are […]
MATA returning to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
Crumpy's is celebrating 31 years of business with $0.31 wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crumpy's Hotwings has been in business for 31 years, and now the business is celebrating. On Monday, Sept. 12, Crumpy's will be selling their wings for just $0.31. The owners said they will sell wings at the low price until they run out. Memphians can visit...
“All it takes is a visionary" Memphis artist working to create an art district on Jackson Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ephraim Urevbu says he’s the visionary who created the jewel we now know as the South Main street development in Downtown Memphis. “All it takes is a visionary to see through all of the garbage, and create a jewel from it,” Urevbu said. “It took four years to get that done, but we were able to create an art community in a dilapidated part of town.”
MSCS showing 'grit and grind' as their academic performance trends upward
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced Memphis-Shelby County Schools has now been classified as an advancing district, as academic performance trends upward across the district. According to TDOE, 2022 accountability results show that the district has quickly moved from the bottom 5% to the top...
Opinion | Celebrating a legend who helped put Memphis music on the map | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I don't know about you, but the highlight of my week so far has not been the tremendous weather we've had the last few days. It was the chance to finally meet and greet – if only through video – Memphis music legend Booker T. Jones. As in Booker T. and the MG's.
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
'Never too late to graduate' | The Excel Center gives Memphians of all ages hope, high school diploma & job skills
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 continues to look at solutions when it comes to fighting crime in Memphis, and how education can offer hope - no matter your age. That's where Goodwill's 'The Excel Center' comes into play. It targets the 120,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma or those teenagers who recently dropped out, live in poverty, and aren't working.
Downtown Memphis Commission board approves bond sale for Grand Hyatt hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grand Hyatt hotel has received final approval for a bond sale to pay for construction in downtown Memphis. The Downtown Memphis Commission board – Center City Revenue Finance Corporation (CCRFC) – gave final approval for the bond sale Tuesday morning. It was the final move needed for the hotel at One Beale to move ahead.
How this Memphis artist is spreading a message of unity using his Mexican heritage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We love to Celebrate Memphis. This month, we are honoring our Hispanic community. Meet a local artist spreading a message of unity through culture. Home is where the heart is, and no matter how far away, Jose Valverde carries home with him. “I left Mexico when...
Filming for restaurant renovation show set for Memphis, guests and volunteers wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Dawg's, a Memphis restaurant with two locations that serve barbeque and hamburgers among other foods, is now set to be the site of a television show aimed at renovating eateries across the country. "Restaurant: Impossible" is asking for attendees to fill seats and eat on...
Chimneyrock teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday. MSCS said earlier in the day that the teacher had been placed on investigative leave. They revised that statement later Wednesday to say that the […]
actionnews5.com
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Counselors, community members united in need for more Shelby Co. juvenile court mental health resources
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The high-profile murder cases in recent days are again raising awareness of the issue of mental health services and trauma at a young age. Records show the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher, Cleotha Henderson, and the man accused of a citywide shooting rampage last week, Ezekiel Kelly, with convictions of violent crimes as juveniles.
