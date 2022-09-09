ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Happy 60th birthday to the Southaven Library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Library is celebrating 60 years of reading and fun in the north Mississippi community. Wednesday, librarians and residents gathered for a birthday party. Speakers at the event included Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite and Desoto County curator Robert Long. The library began in the basement...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Discrimination, hostility claims led to investigation against Memphis schools leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MSCS Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Barker remains on paid leave as an investigation continues into his actions. It all comes down to a letter sent to the District leaders shortly after Barker became co-interim Superintendent when then-Superintendent Joris Ray was suspended. Sources told WREG the complaints centered on claims of discrimination and hostility in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Contractor leaves behind $25K in unfinished work

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Orange Mound homeowner is left with a huge mess after he says he paid a contractor to make repairs but only part of the work was done. Clarence Martin nearly lost his home when a tree came down on his home last December. The roof and several areas of his home are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MATA returning to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

“All it takes is a visionary" Memphis artist working to create an art district on Jackson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ephraim Urevbu says he’s the visionary who created the jewel we now know as the South Main street development in Downtown Memphis. “All it takes is a visionary to see through all of the garbage, and create a jewel from it,” Urevbu said. “It took four years to get that done, but we were able to create an art community in a dilapidated part of town.”
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

'Never too late to graduate' | The Excel Center gives Memphians of all ages hope, high school diploma & job skills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 continues to look at solutions when it comes to fighting crime in Memphis, and how education can offer hope - no matter your age. That's where Goodwill's 'The Excel Center' comes into play. It targets the 120,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma or those teenagers who recently dropped out, live in poverty, and aren't working.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chimneyrock teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday. MSCS said earlier in the day that the teacher had been placed on investigative leave. They revised that statement later Wednesday to say that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound. The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South. This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland said,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A tale of two missing Memphis women

(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Counselors, community members united in need for more Shelby Co. juvenile court mental health resources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The high-profile murder cases in recent days are again raising awareness of the issue of mental health services and trauma at a young age. Records show the man accused of killing Eliza Fletcher, Cleotha Henderson, and the man accused of a citywide shooting rampage last week, Ezekiel Kelly, with convictions of violent crimes as juveniles.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

