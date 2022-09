No. 3 Maryland field hockey takes its undefeated record on the road for a Big Ten clash with No. 23 Ohio State at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday at 3 p.m. The Terps (6-0) enter their first conference tilt of the season following a two-game sweep of the Terrapin Invitational. Maryland defeated then No. 12 Harvard and New Hampshire by a total margin of eight to two. With six goals in their previous game, it marks the third time the Terps scored at least six goals this season. Their defense has been lights out and presents several problems for offenses.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO