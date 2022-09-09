Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street
Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News
Markets were higher as investors kept up their optimistic views from last week. August's inflation numbers are expected to be roughly flat or lower than July's figures. The figures play a key role in determining the cost-of-living adjustment that Social Security recipients will get in 2023. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning
The plunging stock price has made the company a compelling takeover candidate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning
Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: 5 Must-Know Facts About a Fourth Stimulus Check
Having this knowledge will help you better understand the chance for more federal stimulus. Another stimulus check likely won't be provided on the national level until after the election. If economic conditions worsen, another payment could be possible when the new Congress is sworn in. Many states are currently issuing...
Motley Fool
3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks of 2022 So Far
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has skyrocketed nearly 300% this year. Mesa Royalty Trust's shares have soared close to 170% year to date. Alliance Resource Partners stock has almost doubled in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why NextEra Energy Stock Is Down Today
NextEra is well known as a clean energy pioneer, and the utility has big plans to expand its green energy generation capabilities in the years to come. That expansion is going to require capital, and NextEra on Thursday raised $2 billion in a convertible offering. The deal is a good...
Motley Fool
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?
The stock has dropped some 60% from its peak in late 2021 and could fall further. Nvidia fetches a high valuation, but it does so for good reason as its addressable markets expand rapidly and its long-term outlook is promising. Even if the company's stock pulls back further, now is...
Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity
Other companies throughout this corner of the market could get more attention from investors now.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?
KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA. You’re...
Motley Fool
Why Oil Stocks Were in Retreat Today
Oil rallied yesterday when investors thought the White House had put in an $80 floor for buying oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Not only was that not accurate, but demand fears loomed on Thursday, causing a retreat from yesterday's gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week
A Deutsche Bank analyst said earlier this week that he thinks Nio shares could more than double. The company already delivered almost 400 of its new SUV in August, and its second sedan model is about to launch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Stock Bounced Back Slightly Today
There could still be more volatility ahead for the online car retailer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0