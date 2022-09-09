Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Man charged over heckling of Prince Andrew as he followed coffin
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen's coffin. Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile, at about 14:50 on Monday.
U.K.・
BBC
Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school
Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
BBC
Mohammed Kasim: Man bailed in fatal car shooting investigation
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a man shot in a car has been released on bail. The 20-year-old was detained on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the shooting in Small Heath, Birmingham, which killed Mohammed Kasim. West Midlands Police said Mr Kasim, 30, and a second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ashley Dale: Murder arrests over woman shot in back garden
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was shot in her back garden in Liverpool. Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August. Three men, aged 27, 35, and 40, were detained...
BBC
PnB Rock: Rapper shot dead in LA waffle house in suspected robbery
US rapper PnB Rock has been shot dead in an apparent robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. The musician, 30, was with his girlfriend when a gunman reportedly demanded jewellery before opening fire inside a waffle house in the south of the city. Police found PnB with multiple gunshot wounds...
BBC
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
BBC
Indian sisters found hanged in suspected rape case
Two teenage sisters have been found hanging from a tree in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of rape and murder. Police said the bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon in Lakhimpur district. They have started an investigation after the family alleged the girls had been kidnapped and raped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
BBC
New Zealand bodies in suitcase: Woman arrested in S Korea over children's deaths
South Korean police say they have arrested a woman accused of murdering her two children who were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month. In a case that shocked the country, the bodies were discovered by strangers who had bought the abandoned suitcases from a storage unit in Auckland.
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
U.K.・
BBC
Swansea woman buried alive dies six years after attack
A woman who was strangled and buried alive by her partner died six years later from pneumonia caused by the attack, an inquest has heard. Stacey Gwilliam was attacked by her fiance Keith Hughes at Langland Bay, Swansea, in July 2015. She subsequently developed pneumonia and had been "self medicating".
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
BBC
Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'
A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found. Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
BBC
Three men sentenced for South Bristol drug line
Three Bristol men who admitted being part of an operation selling Class A drugs have been sentenced. Shomari Kondwani, 32, of Linnell Close, Kemar Watson, 20, of Selbrooke Crescent and Hines-Hastings, 20, of Cottrell Road were given prison sentences at the city's crown court. Insp Chris Green from Avon and...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Met Police officers 'very concerned' over shooting suspension
Colleagues of the firearms officer who shot dead Chris Kaba are "very concerned" about his suspension, the Met Police Federation's chair has said. The 24-year-old, who was unarmed, was killed in Streatham Hill, south London, on 5 September. Ken Marsh said the federation had "no issue with the investigation", but...
BBC
Fireball in night sky likely to have been space junk
A fireball seen shooting through the skies from Scotland and Northern Ireland was likely to have been space junk, experts have said. Hundreds of people reported seeing the "shooting star" across the UK skies at around 22:00 on Wednesday evening. Scientists are using video footage captured by the public to...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Met suspends officer who shot dead unarmed man
A Met Police officer who shot dead an unarmed black man has been suspended from duty, the force has confirmed. Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old rapper, died after a single shot was fired in Streatham Hill, south London, on 5 September. Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father, was...
BBC
Mohammed Kasim: Man arrested after dad fatally shot in car
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot in a car. Mohammed Kasim, 30, who was described by his family as "kind hearted" and an "amazing dad", died in hospital after the shooting in Birmingham on 7 July. Mr Kasim and another man were...
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
Comments / 0