ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man charged over heckling of Prince Andrew as he followed coffin

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after the Duke of York was heckled as he walked behind the Queen's coffin. Footage showed a man shouting at Prince Andrew as he followed the coffin up Edinburgh's Royal Mile, at about 14:50 on Monday.
U.K.
BBC

Police investigate abuse claims at Nicky Campbell school

Allegations of historical sexual and violent physical abuse at a private school in Edinburgh are being investigated by the police. Police Scotland said there is a "live and ongoing investigation" into the claims of abuse at Edinburgh Academy. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has previously spoken of being the victim of abuse...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mohammed Kasim: Man bailed in fatal car shooting investigation

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a man shot in a car has been released on bail. The 20-year-old was detained on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the shooting in Small Heath, Birmingham, which killed Mohammed Kasim. West Midlands Police said Mr Kasim, 30, and a second...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Airport#Ira#1996 Manchester Bombing#Manchester Ira 1996#Greater Manchester Police#Old Trafford#Gmp
BBC

Ashley Dale: Murder arrests over woman shot in back garden

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was shot in her back garden in Liverpool. Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August. Three men, aged 27, 35, and 40, were detained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say

An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Indian sisters found hanged in suspected rape case

Two teenage sisters have been found hanging from a tree in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of rape and murder. Police said the bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon in Lakhimpur district. They have started an investigation after the family alleged the girls had been kidnapped and raped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment

A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall

Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
U.K.
BBC

Swansea woman buried alive dies six years after attack

A woman who was strangled and buried alive by her partner died six years later from pneumonia caused by the attack, an inquest has heard. Stacey Gwilliam was attacked by her fiance Keith Hughes at Langland Bay, Swansea, in July 2015. She subsequently developed pneumonia and had been "self medicating".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam

Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'

A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found. Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Three men sentenced for South Bristol drug line

Three Bristol men who admitted being part of an operation selling Class A drugs have been sentenced. Shomari Kondwani, 32, of Linnell Close, Kemar Watson, 20, of Selbrooke Crescent and Hines-Hastings, 20, of Cottrell Road were given prison sentences at the city's crown court. Insp Chris Green from Avon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fireball in night sky likely to have been space junk

A fireball seen shooting through the skies from Scotland and Northern Ireland was likely to have been space junk, experts have said. Hundreds of people reported seeing the "shooting star" across the UK skies at around 22:00 on Wednesday evening. Scientists are using video footage captured by the public to...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Chris Kaba: Met suspends officer who shot dead unarmed man

A Met Police officer who shot dead an unarmed black man has been suspended from duty, the force has confirmed. Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old rapper, died after a single shot was fired in Streatham Hill, south London, on 5 September. Mr Kaba, who was due to become a father, was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Mohammed Kasim: Man arrested after dad fatally shot in car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot in a car. Mohammed Kasim, 30, who was described by his family as "kind hearted" and an "amazing dad", died in hospital after the shooting in Birmingham on 7 July. Mr Kasim and another man were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen

Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy