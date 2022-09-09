(Manheim Township, PA) -- Manheim Township Commissioners have said "no" to developers who want to place a Chick-fil-A restaurant in there. The commissioners said the proposed location at the former Hoss's Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs due to traffic concerns. The eatery would have been the Atlanta-based chain's largest location in Pennsylvania and the first to have a three drive-thru lanes.

MANHEIM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO