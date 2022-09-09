Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police officer shoots, injures armed man in Berks County, officials say
READING, Pa. — A police officer shot and injured an armed man in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Berks County, on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Berks County District Attorney's office says the shooting happened at the Wawa on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Person shot by officer outside Wawa in Reading
READING, Pa. — Berks County District Attorney John Adams has taken over the investigation of what he said was an officer-involved shooting outside a Wawa in southwest Reading late Wednesday afternoon. A swarm of city police officers and paramedics converged on the parking lot of the convenience store in...
NBC Philadelphia
Officer Shoots Armed Man in Wawa Parking Lot
Gunfire erupted in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Pennsylvania when a police officer shot an armed man Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Berks County District Attorney's office said the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital where...
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
Police: Retail thieves steal $9,500 worth of underwear from Capital City Mall Victoria's Secret
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a pair of suspected retail theft incidents last month at a Victoria's Secret store in the Capital City Mall. Suspects made off with more than $9,500 worth of women's underwear in the separate incidents, which occurred 13 days apart, according to Lower Allen Township Police.
Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA
READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
WGAL
Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
WGAL
Coworkers remember woman shot and killed over the weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Coworkers are remembering a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Sunday in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Nemesis Florentino was an integral member of the Spanish-American Civic Association. The Nuestro Clinica closed on Tuesday as staff grieved over Florentino's death. She served as...
WGAL
Coroner releases identity of woman found dead in Springettsbury Township home
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured on Tuesday afternoon in York County. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. The York County Coroner's Office said 49-year-old Trang Pham had stab wounds in the neck and...
abc27.com
Lancaster woman charged in fatal Route 30 crash
MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City woman has been charged in relation to a Route 30 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others last year. Whitney Webb, 27, was charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Woman charged in double-fatal central Pa. crash
A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a double-fatal crash in August 2021 that killed two people in Lancaster County. Whitney Webb, of Lancaster, crashed the Mazda she was driving into a BMW on Route 30 around 2:39 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, near mile marker 258.2 in Mountville Borough, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.
'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say
A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
Coroner identifies 49-year-old woman killed in central Pa. stabbing
This story has been updated with new information from the coroner. The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a stabbing at a Springettsbury Township home on Tuesday. A second person, who has not been identified by officials, was injured in the home but...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 shootings in downtown Reading leave 1 dead, 3 hurt
READING, Pa. — Three shootings in downtown Reading on Sunday left one man dead, another critically wounded and two women injured. The first two shootings happened less than a half-hour apart, but the police said they do not believe they're related. The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. at...
iheart.com
Chick-fil-A Rejected for Manheim Township
(Manheim Township, PA) -- Manheim Township Commissioners have said "no" to developers who want to place a Chick-fil-A restaurant in there. The commissioners said the proposed location at the former Hoss's Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs due to traffic concerns. The eatery would have been the Atlanta-based chain's largest location in Pennsylvania and the first to have a three drive-thru lanes.
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again
A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months. A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed...
abc27.com
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Trang Pham, a 49-year-old woman from Springettysbury Township, was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
