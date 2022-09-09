ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

The plunging stock price has made the company a compelling takeover candidate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?

The stock has dropped some 60% from its peak in late 2021 and could fall further. Nvidia fetches a high valuation, but it does so for good reason as its addressable markets expand rapidly and its long-term outlook is promising. Even if the company's stock pulls back further, now is...
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?

KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA. You’re...
3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks of 2022 So Far

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has skyrocketed nearly 300% this year. Mesa Royalty Trust's shares have soared close to 170% year to date. Alliance Resource Partners stock has almost doubled in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The Advertising Industry Isn't Dying -- Here's Why

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The economic cycle has started to swing in...
Why ChargePoint, QuantumScape, and Blink All Jumped Today

The first $900 million in spending for EV charging infrastructure has been approved by the Biden administration. One analyst says government support will help EV adoption accelerate more quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Why Netflix Stock Was Trading Higher Earlier Today

Analysts at Evercore ISI like Netflix's advertising opportunity, which could boost revenue and margins through 2024. Another analyst sees more problems for the company, given the weakening ad market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Ethereum Fell Over 7% in Spite of the Successful Merge. Should You Buy?

"Buy the rumor, sell the news" strikes again on Ethereum's momentous day. The Ethereum Merge -- the much-anticipated switch to a more eco-friendly model -- is upon us. Ethereum's price dipped following the successful merge, mostly because of a phenomenon called "buy the rumor, sell the news." If you're considering...
Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG 1.10%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Why Adobe Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

Adobe reported a miss on revenue and announced an expensive acquisition. The software giant is paying $20 billion in cash and stock to buy leading design platform Figma. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE -5.62%) Q4 2022...
Adobe Stock Craters Nearly 20% on Figma Acquisition

Eric Cuka has positions in Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc. and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc. and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
