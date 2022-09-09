Read full article on original website
Southwestern Oklahoma upsets Southern Arkansas
WEATHERFORD, OK – Southwestern Oklahoma led by one point at halftime, scored the final 10 points of the game in the fourth quarter, and surrendered just one score in the second half on defense that culminated in a 24-20 victory over Southern Arkansas on Saturday. The win was SWOSU’s...
SWOSU racks up on GAC football honors with win against SAU
The Great American Conference announced the second Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Tylan Morton and Jaren Van Winkle claimed the Offensive Player and Special Teams honor. Arkansas-Monticello’s Kaytron Allen garnered Defensive Player of the Week. GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE...
SAU volleyball hopes to pick up steam during seven-game home stand
Southern Arkansas volleyball notched its first win of the season and the first under first-year head coach Alli O'Banion on Friday as the Muleriders employed a dominant attack effort in a straight-sets trouncing of Tougaloo to move into the win column. SAU won 25-5, 25-11 and 25-16 in the first...
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
Annie Pickens
Annie Pickens, 85, of Haynesville, LA passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Claiborne Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Homer, LA. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Eddie Mae Taylor
Eddie Mae Taylor, 84, of Camden passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Silver Oaks Health and Rehab in Camden. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L....
Darlyne Smith
Darlyne Smith, 89, of Magnolia, formerly of Stephens, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. Darlyne was born on March 25, 1933, in Manchester, KS to the late Harold Eugene and Mildred (Eaves) Finn. She was the cafeteria manager and retired from the Stephens Public Schools. She was a longtime, active, and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Stephens. She enjoyed gardening and yard work. She loved attending ballgames and cheering for her grandchildren.
Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears
Infant Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears sweetly entered and departed this earth on September 8, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Kings. Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. A...
Southern Arkansas University to host Family Day on September 24
The time has arrived to continue one of Southern Arkansas University’s most treasured traditions – Family Day. Family Day is Saturday, September 24, 2022, with a full schedule of family-friendly events planned throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. and culminating with a Mulerider football kickoff at 6 p.m.
Bobby Joe Davis
Bobby Joe Davis was born February 4, 1961 in Bradley to Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Martha Davis. He peacefully departed his earthly life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Wadley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Bobby Joe Davis attended Lewisville High School. He played football, ran track, and...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 15, 2022: No rail strike
From our lips … President Biden announced a tentative deal early today that will avert a nationwide railroad strike that was set for Friday morning. If COVID-19 and its resulting supply chain problems have taught Americans anything, it’s that many groups of workers have real complaints about their working conditions, wages and the perceived value of their work to the public. In the case of rail workers, they will get raises of 14 percent with back pay dating back to 2020, and a $1,000 cash bonus. Changes in work rules and health care are also part of the deal. The strike threat also directed attention toward the condition of the nation’s rail infrastructure and the Third World state of intercity passenger rail travel.
Ashley Nicole Taylor
Ashley Nicole Taylor, 37, of Emerson passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in Little Rock. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial...
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
Rail crossing work will take place in Camden
Union Pacific Railroad will conduct track maintenance at a grade crossing on Arkansas 376 in Camden at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 15 through 7 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Weather permitting, maintenance crews will close lanes in Camden, Arkansas approximately 0.4 miles west of Cash Road. Delays are expected....
Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road
Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
Camden hospital has new OB/GYN, ER physicians
Ouachita County Medical Center has welcomed new obstetrical and Emergency Department physicians. Dr. Michael G. Campbell comes to Camden from Texas where he practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 20 years at hospitals in Fredericksburg and Decatur. He completed his medical doctor degree at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock in 1996.
Car hits Interstate 30 overpass pillar, taking life of Tennessee driver
An SUV struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 30 north of Prescott about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Russell L. Boal Jr., 36, of Carthage, TN was driving a 2021 model Ford Edge eastbound past the 51-mile marker. The car veered to the left and into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar of the Nevada County Road 35 overpass.
Dedicated Dierks diamond hunter finds park's 35,000th stone
MURFREESBORO — Scott Kreykes of Dierks has been visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past four years and has registered more than 80 diamonds. On Tuesday, September 6 he registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered since the state park opened in 1972.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Camden Craft Fair -- former Barn Sale -- will be September 24
The Camden Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Coleman Stadium in Camden. Formerly the Camden Barn Sale, the new Camden Craft Fair will feature handcrafted southern favorites at more than 75 booths of vendors. Artists from all over the U.S. will feature traditional...
