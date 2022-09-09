Read full article on original website
April Chamberlain
6d ago
awesome I will take it! I know these days are numbered so I won't complain too much about it getting humid and warm!
Michigan’s weekend will be another super-summery one
This weekend will feel much more like summer than fall. This is definitely true for southern Michigan. Here’s a look at what you can expect across Michigan. First, you should know that as we get into fall, the weather can be vastly different in the U.P. and far northern Lower Michigan when compared to southern Lower Michigan. When I talk about southern Lower, I’m talking about the southern half from Saginaw/Bay City southward.
Small game hunting seasons open this week across Michigan
Several small game hunting seasons open this week, making it a great time to get outdoors. Michigan’s abundant small game hunting opportunities can be enjoyed this fall using a base license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fox and gray squirrel, rabbit, hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and turkey hunting all open Thursday, Sept. 15.
How do we tell if Michigan really had a bad winter?
We all have our own idea of what a harsh Michigan winter really means. We also have a way to quantify the winter conditions to give a numerical value on the severity of a given winter. Everyone is different on how they feel a certain winter was in severity. Some...
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s when Michigan’s fall colors could peak
Day length is getting shorter and sleeves are getting a little longer!
Short’s Brewing brings back fall IPA made with all Michigan ingredients
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Autumn is here and so are fall beers from Michigan breweries. Short’s Brewing announced Wednesday that its Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is now available for an extended time and with extended distribution beyond Michigan. A classic IPA, the brew is balanced with hop bitterness...
Attendance rates drop 4% in Michigan schools compared to pre-pandemic numbers
As Michigan schools continue to rectify the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on students, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) recently announced that attendance rates have also taken a hit when compared to pre-pandemic levels. School attendance for Michigan’s approximately 1.4 million K-12 students dropped to under 89% in the...
Which Two Michigan Cities Are Spookier Than All The Rest?
Halloween is coming and so are the decorations, haunted houses, and costumes. What two Michigan cities are spookier than all the rest?. On my way to and from work, I've already started seeing people's homes being decorated in Halloween themes. I've been hearing about corn mazes and soon the haunted houses should start opening up.
Where to see the best colors in Michigan this fall
A handy cheat sheet of routes that you can take to get a great view of the peak colors
michiganradio.org
425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change
Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall
There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, MI – Are you tired of your desk job? Why not try something with a better view?. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring workers to help maintain the Mackinac Bridge. Some of these positions include working atop the bridge’s 552-foot twin towers, which offer an unparalleled...
Two Michigan towns named among list of best places to visit for Halloween
(CBS DETROIT) - October is right around the corner, and two Michigan towns ranked among the best places for Halloween festivities. TripstoDiscover, a travel website, compiled a list of small towns throughout the country, and Dearborn and Romeo made the list. Dearborn ranked on the list for its annual Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village.The 42-year tradition includes Halloween decorations set up throughout the entire village, including a path of jack-o-lanterns, spooky or festive story experiences, and the Hallowe'en Express train ride.For more information on the event in Greenfield Village, visit here. Romeo also made the list because of its Terror on Tilson Street event.During this event, the homes on Tilson Street put decorations on their front lawns, which include jack-o-lanterns, spooky characters, and extensive Halloween-themed displays. For more information about Terror on Tilson Street, visit here. Check out TriptoDiscover's full list here.
Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years
Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares
You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
