ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo Gazette

Comments / 1

April Chamberlain
6d ago

awesome I will take it! I know these days are numbered so I won't complain too much about it getting humid and warm!

Reply
3
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s weekend will be another super-summery one

This weekend will feel much more like summer than fall. This is definitely true for southern Michigan. Here’s a look at what you can expect across Michigan. First, you should know that as we get into fall, the weather can be vastly different in the U.P. and far northern Lower Michigan when compared to southern Lower Michigan. When I talk about southern Lower, I’m talking about the southern half from Saginaw/Bay City southward.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Small game hunting seasons open this week across Michigan

Several small game hunting seasons open this week, making it a great time to get outdoors. Michigan’s abundant small game hunting opportunities can be enjoyed this fall using a base license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fox and gray squirrel, rabbit, hare, ruffed grouse, woodcock and turkey hunting all open Thursday, Sept. 15.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Gardening#Weather
Mix 95.7FM

Which Two Michigan Cities Are Spookier Than All The Rest?

Halloween is coming and so are the decorations, haunted houses, and costumes. What two Michigan cities are spookier than all the rest?. On my way to and from work, I've already started seeing people's homes being decorated in Halloween themes. I've been hearing about corn mazes and soon the haunted houses should start opening up.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall

There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Two Michigan towns named among list of best places to visit for Halloween

(CBS DETROIT) - October is right around the corner, and two Michigan towns ranked among the best places for Halloween festivities. TripstoDiscover, a travel website, compiled a list of small towns throughout the country, and Dearborn and Romeo made the list. Dearborn ranked on the list for its annual Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village.The 42-year tradition includes Halloween decorations set up throughout the entire village, including a path of jack-o-lanterns, spooky or festive story experiences, and the Hallowe'en Express train ride.For more information on the event in Greenfield Village, visit here. Romeo also made the list because of its Terror on Tilson Street event.During this event, the homes on Tilson Street put decorations on their front lawns, which include jack-o-lanterns, spooky characters, and extensive Halloween-themed displays. For more information about Terror on Tilson Street, visit here. Check out TriptoDiscover's full list here. 
DEARBORN, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan could be in for a worse flu season than recent years

Michigan could be in for a more significant influenza season than in recent memory. U.S. health officials often look to countries below the equator to estimate the strength of an upcoming flu season. This year, Australia reported its most severe season in recent years, with cases of influenza-like-illness surpassing the five-year average throughout May and June.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares

You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy