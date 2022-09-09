ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Matthew Stafford's Decline Benefits Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron
Matthew Stafford struggles in the Los Angeles Rams season debut against the Buffalo Bills. Read how it benefits the Detroit Lions.

Everyone was saying the same thing after the Los Angeles Rams were soundly defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, in the NFL's first game of the 2022 regular season.

But what was the real eye-opener was the struggles of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense.

Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards with only one touchdown against three interceptions.

The veteran signal-caller had a passer rating of 63.1 in the first game of the season against a potential Super Bowl contender.

Stafford was sacked seven times by the Bills defense, the most he has hit the turf since he was traded by the Detroit Lions.

After the game, many took to social media to state that the Lions now currently possess the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as Detroit is in possession of the Ram's first-round draft selection.

One standout NFL free agent provided strong criticism of the veteran signal-caller.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who anchored the "Legion of Boom" Seattle Seahawks defense, debated ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky about all the praise Stafford has received from the former NFL quarterback.

"LMAO clutch? Lmao Tartt dropped the pick. Lmao laughable," Sherman tweeted. "You will be a homer for your friend. More power to you. The tape doesnt match."

Orlovsky has been a staunch supporter of Stafford on television, but it must be noted the two were former teammates and often vacation together, skewing the lens in which the former backup views how Stafford performs.

If Stafford continues to struggle, the plight of the Lions will improve, as their second of two first-round draft picks will be that much higher.

Paul M.
6d ago

Richard Sherman is the one overated.Stafford was hammered into the turf all day.The coach was too stubborn to go away from the run when it wasn't working.Then they had to pass every third down and buffalo was ready.Stafford is responsible for the 2 best seasons for 2 different receivers in NFL history.Thats no coincidence.Rams will be fine come playoffs with all new plays .

