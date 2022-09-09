Read full article on original website
5 exciting Nintendo Direct announcements you might have missed
The September 2022 Nintendo Direct contained lots of big announcements, including the reveal that Breath of the Wild‘s sequel is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will be released on May 12, 2023. Although that, and some of the other big first-party announcements, are what people will remember most about the show, quite a few cool announcements at the show may have gone under the radar.
PC Game Pass will now tell you how long it takes to beat games on the service
Microsoft is integrating data from the website How Long To Beat into Game Pass. The company announced its partnership with the IGN-owned website Wednesday, saying it will update the Xbox app on Windows to give Game Pass subscribers time estimates on the game details pages for most of the service’s titles on PC.
Capcom Online Program TGS 2022: live coverage for Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and more
Capcom fans are in for a treat as the storied Japanese developer is holding a TGS2022 Capcom Special Program as part of this hectic week of showcases. We’ll see Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Village, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak at the show.
Overwatch 2’s heroes will be tied to battle passes. Here’s how it works
Blizzard shared several updates on Overwatch 2 at Tokyo Game Show ahead of the game’s multiplayer beta launch. In addition to unveiling the game’s latest hero, Kiriko, the company gave details on the game’s new seasonal model. As part of the change, new heroes will now be tied to battle pass progression rather than offered unlocked for free.
Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom showcase: how to watch and what to expect
Tokyo Game Show returns this year with a Japanese-developer-filled showcase. One of the guests of honor is Capcom, the publisher of popular series like Street Fighter and Resident Evil. Some fans are eager to find out more about their favorite franchises, but those in the West might worry they won’t be able to watch the publisher’s showcase because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan. Thankfully, the TGS schedule aligns just enough for those with room in their morning schedules, depending on what coast you’re on. Here’s how to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program and what games will be present.
GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play
A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
Bayonetta 3’s outrageous action has already cast a spell on me
Game previews should be taken with some skepticism. When you see one, you are looking at a single slice of the game, carefully curated to accentuate the best parts of the gameplay and presentation, while minimizing any potential shortcomings. When I had the chance to play 15 minutes of Bayonetta 3 behind closed doors at PAX West, I applied every bit of healthy cynicism I could muster, and came away with one conclusion.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II adds third-person mode, underwater combat
During the Call of Duty: Next event, Activision released a heap of information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer. The company revealed a third-person mode, a new Gunsmith, AI enemies, underwater combat, and a lot more. One of the highlights of the reveal is the new Gunsmith, which...
Street Fighter 6 trailer shows off returning characters and new modes
Capcom capped off its Tokyo Game Show presentation by dropping a new trailer for Street Fighter 6, showing off fresh new battle modes and adding a handful of old characters to the roster. Street Fighter 6 will have three core modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. In World...
Microsoft Word Free Trial: Get a month of service for free
As a software company, Microsoft is responsible for more than just the Windows operating system. Microsoft also dominates the enterprise software space with its Office app suite, which is relied on by millions of professionals, students, and average folks around the world every single day. Perhaps the most-used Office app is Microsoft Word, a versatile and capable word processor that’s essential for typing and editing written documents, among other things (and there’s a lot of things you probably didn’t know you could do in Microsoft Word). Microsoft Office is paid software, however, and Word is no exception, so if you’re wondering if there’s a Microsoft Word free trial or any other way to get it for free, read on to find out.
We may have just seen the Meta Quest Pro, and it looks super sleek
Meta is expected to launch a “Meta Quest Pro” VR set sometime this year, and the first images of this mythical device may have just surfaced online. The Verge reported on a prototype of the top-secret headset left behind in a hotel room and subsequently discovered by Facebook Gaming personality Ramiro Cardenas, aka Zectariuz Gaming.
Nintendo’s mobile games are more influential than you might think
Nintendo’s mobile games don’t get enough credit. While Nintendo had some undeniable hits like Pokémon Go and Fire Emblem Heroes, many consider the rest of its mobile efforts fairly underwhelming and even somewhat disappointing for a video game company of Nintendo’s stature. While nothing ever quite reached the high bar Pokémon Go set in 2016, Nintendo’s mobile games are a bit more influential than they get credit for.
