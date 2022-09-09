Read full article on original website
GoldenEye N64 Headlines Multiple Games Coming to Switch
GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online alongside other Nintendo 64 games, as revealed in the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.18 Release?
League of Legends Patch 12.17 was released on Sept. 8, bringing changes and adjustments to the champions and the game. September is a big month for League of Legends because Patch 12.17 is not the only update this month. Patch 12.18 is coming this month, but when? Here is everything we know about League of Legends Patch 12.18.
Theathrhythm Final Bar Release Date Information
The release date for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line has been announced for February 16, 2023 for play on Nintendo Switch and PS4.
Lil Nax X Joins Riot Games As President Of 'League Of Legends' In Hilarious Promo Video
“I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming," the rapper said.
How Much is Fortnite's Corrupted Legends Pack?
Fortnite introduces many different skins players can use whenever they drop into a game. One set of skins that were introduced in the Fortnite store recently is the Corrupted Legends pack. Fortnite has had a lot of notable skins introduced into the game in the past few months. This past...
LilNasX Announced as President of League of Legends
LilNasX has been announced as the new president of League of Legends in a funny promotional ad released on Thursday. League of Legends is a team-based strategy game that pits two teams comprised of five unique champions against each other as they eliminate each other's bases. Players can choose from a wide array of champions, each equipped with special skills that can help cement their victory. As most fans know, League of Legends is gearing up for its annual League of Legends Worlds Championship. This popular tournament will be gathering teams from around the world to compete for a chance to be crowned champions. Looking to add to the excitement, LilNasX has partnered with League of Legends to create a brand new anthem for the Worlds Championship.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release Date Information
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.
Celesteela Pokémon GO Raid Guide: Counters, Weakness, Dates
Here is a guide to maximize your chances in the limited-time and region-exclusive five-star raid against Celesteela in Pokémon GO .
Splatoon 3 is Japan's Fastest-Selling Game of All Time
Nintendo officially announced that the domestic sales of Splatoon 3 for Nintendo Switch surpassed 3.45 million in the first three days of launch.
Overwatch Officially Introduces New Hero Kiriko
After previous leaks, Blizzard have finally revealed new Overwatch Hero Kiriko. While likely a surprise to no one at this point, Blizzard have officially revealed Kiriko, a fox-girl Hero set to make her debut in the upcoming Overwatch 2. Leakers had been teasing Kiriko's arrival for sometime, but today Blizzard formally gave fans a glimpse at the new Hero's abilities and kit.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta Rewards: Full List, How to Get
Modern Warfare II Open Beta rewards were revealed Sept. 12 ahead of the beta's release and the Call of Duty NEXT reveal. The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare II, is a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot. The open beta, taking place Sept. 16-20 with an early access period for PlayStation owners, features multiple rewards players can unlock ahead of the game's full release. Rewards will be split across two weekends and include skins, blueprints and more.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends Patch 12.17 shook up the bot lane meta by providing both buffs and nerfs to many AD Carry and support champions. This left many players with just one question on their minds: Who are the best bot lane duos to be playing right now?. Here is our...
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
Here are all of the Killstreaks that will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
How to Unlock the Accelerator Takeover Perk in NBA 2K23: Current Gen and Next Gen
Looking to unlock the Accelerator perk to boost your Takeover bar in NBA 2K23? Here's how to do it.
NBA・
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 'Oni' Operator: How to Get
Here's how to claim the Hiro "Oni" Watanabe Operator for use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.
What Time Will ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Be on Netflix?
Those frisky fairies are back for more fun. Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this weekend, taking us back to a very different Alfea than the one we visited in Season 1. Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her Winx Suite buddies are going to have to right the wrongs of Season 1, starting with helping Silva (Robert James-Collier) escape prison. Can Bloom, Stella (Hannah Van Der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), Terra (Eliot Salt), Musa (Elisha Applebaum) and new friend Flora (Paulina Chávez) save the day?
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life to Get Nintendo Switch Remake
Previously only available on the Nintendo GameCube, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is getting a new Nintendo Switch remake.
Overwatch 2 Pre-Release Patch Notes Possibly Leaked
With the final beta period of Overwatch 2 over and the Overwatch League season coming to a close, Blizzard has focused its attentions on polishing the sequel ahead of its October 4 release. In the flurry of Overwatch 2 leaks over the past week, a new batch of supposed patch...
Nintendo Announces Pikmin 4 Coming in 2023
Pikmin 4 is set to launch for Nintendo Switch in 2023. Pikmin 4 is here after a decade since the series' last release of Pikmin 3. In the trailer that was shown during Nintendo Direct, it demonstrated the lush environment that is similar to Pikmin fans.
Apex Legends Prey Collection Event Arrives Sept. 20
Apex Legends is seeing another collection event themed around the hunter and its prey. Players will be ecstatic to learn they can unlock Loba's heirloom as well. But the 24 new cosmetics and heirloom aren't the only things on the docket. Respawn Entertainment also introduced a new game mode called Gun Run.
