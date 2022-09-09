Read full article on original website
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Locke Lord Vice Chair Jennifer Kenedy and Partner Carolyn Blessing Recognized as Notable Women in Law by Crain's Chicago Business
Locke Lord Vice Chair Jennifer Kenedy and Partner Carolyn Blessing have been selected by Crain's Chicago Business as 2022 Notable Women in Law honorees. They are recognized for their ability to effect change, serve as a role model and mentor to other women attorneys and promote inclusive... Posted in:. Places:
Village of Johnsburg Village Board met Aug. 16
Here is the agenda provided by the board: ROLL CALL PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE FROM THE FLOOR - Public comments are limited to 5 minutes in duration. Interrogation of, or personal invectives against village staff, the Village President or Village... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:31. 15:18. 15:18.
Two pending projects bring residential boom to Elgin's southwest side
More than 400 new apartments and townhouses may be coming to the southwest side of Elgin through two pending construction developments. The first of those projects received a nod of approval from the city's planning and zoning commission this week.
Helipad, stables part of biggest ask in Kane County
165/197 Schneider Road in Elburn (Zillow) A 151-acre estate west of Chicago that includes a helipad, horse stables and a riding area is seeking $7.4 million, a price that tops the chart of local ambitions in the current market. The home is located in Elburn, a far west suburb of Chicago,...
Negative % change for SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC:NYQ) in Lisle in last year
Shares in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM (FTHY:NYQ) in Wheaton finished Sept. 13 at $14.7 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.67 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $14.95. Stocks in FIRST TRUST HY OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM have reached as high as $14.85 and as low as $14.69...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park - minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops...
Football: Northwestern seeks to bounce back in matchup against Southern Illinois
Following a tough home opener loss to Duke, Northwestern seeks to recover and return to the winning column. Despite trailing by 21 in the second quarter, the Wildcats fought their way back and closed in on the Blue Devils' enormous lead. The offensive momentum was unstoppable, looking...
Football: Inside running back Evan Hull's emergence as Northwestern's unstoppable receiving threat
September might just be junior running back Evan Hull's month. As a sophomore in 2021, he recorded two games with two touchdowns and more than 100 yards on the ground. But in the Wildcats' first contest in September 2022, Hull brought his dominance to another level. Statistically,...
NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday
The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
