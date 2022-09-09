Read full article on original website
Jim M
6d ago
so sad, yea all these student driver stickers and there driving 90 miles a hour🤦🏻♂️all them need tickets
Dumfries father hit by school bus tire, charged with trespassing after fight with bus driver
A Dumfries father was hit in the leg with a moving bus tire and charged with attempted trespassing after an argument with a school bus driver went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
Man facing charges after breaking into vacant Stafford Co. apartment, streaming on Facebook Live
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 38-year-old Stafford man was arrested after he unlawfully entered a vacant apartment after being evicted and livestreaming on social media Tuesday morning. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:30 a.m. to Green Tree Road after the report of the man in the vacant...
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg man arrested after waving gun at motorist during ‘road rage’ incident, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. - A man was arrested and faces charges after police say he brandished a firearm during what they say was a ‘road rage’ related incident in Prince William County. Authorities say 45-year-old Kelby Zaki Wilkerson and a 22-year-old man were involved in the dispute while driving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of causing $200,000 worth of damages after starting fire in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. — A man is facing multiple charges, including stalking and attempted murder, after officials say he lit a home and two cars on fire in Loudoun County earlier this month. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a home on...
14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'
MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect involved in alleged theft at Culpeper gas station
Police are hoping that the public can help identify and locate a man whom they say was involved in an incident of theft at Murphy's Gas Station in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday evening.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business
A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
WUSA
Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
Police: Middle school student in Prince William held knife to classmate’s neck
It was determined that a 12-year-old student brought a knife to school that morning and gave it to another 12-year-old female student, who then went into a classroom and held the knife to a third 12-year-old female student's neck.
DC police search for man connected to Southeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are looking for 32-year-old Tyrone Diggs of Southeast, D.C. who is wanted in connection to an assault with intent to kill using a gun. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Burns Street in Southeast on Monday. According to officials, police responded just before 5:30...
WHSV
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
Lockdown lifted at Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school after weapons report
BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police say no gun was found after a report of a weapon on campus sent the school into lockdown Wednesday morning. School officials said the school entered lockdown around 10 a.m. The Montgomery County Public Schools Department of School Security and Emergency Management are on scene and the school is cooperating with police.
fox5dc.com
W&OD trail suspect in the U.S. illegally
A Herndon man – linked to multiple indecent exposure and sex abuse cases – is in the country illegally. And according to ICE, he’s been deported three times before. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports from Herndon with the latest.
Murder Suspect At Large In Prince George's County After Fatal Shooting, Police Say
A shooting suspect is on the loose after a fatal shooting in Prince George's County, police said. Members of the Prince George's County Police Department were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills where there was a reported shooting in the area.
fox5dc.com
'Suspicious' car crashes into security gate in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Authorities are are investigating after a car crashed into a security gate in the Glover Park area of Northwest, D.C. According to the U.S. Secret Service, a car ran into a security gate around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, near the Whole Foods Market.
Police: Man ‘relieved himself’ in front yard of home in Prince William
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say exposed himself to a woman in front of her home before "relieving himself" on her front lawn.
Police searching for armed robbery suspects in Manassas mugging
Prince William County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving four suspects that took place in an apartment complex in Manassas.
Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school. The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
Overturned tractor trailer blocks I-95 service road in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An overturned tractor trailer caused some traffic delays Tuesday morning on the I-95 NB service road in Prince George's County. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on the I-95 service road near MD-198/Exit 33 (Sandy Spring Road). The trailer spilled a load of sheet rock and the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
