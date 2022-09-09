ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Home sales in Saybrook in week ending Aug. 13

Bloomington tennis player Brandon Gwinn is ranked 6,235th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 60 total points, split between 60 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
SAYBROOK, IL
Ludacris Returns Home to perform at State Farm Center

The State Farm Center Theatre announced today that rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, will perform Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm as part of the University of Illinois Homecoming festivities. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024

Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
NORMAL, IL

