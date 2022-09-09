Read full article on original website
Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?
There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?
A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
New Yorkers Are Mad About New Venmo Fee
The world has changed so much since I started working and earning a paycheck. It is not that long ago that people would work or do a side job for you and you paid them in cash! These days, it is much easier to simply tap a few icons on your phone and send a payment to someone. No more having to get to the back to take money out or find an ATM to grab some cash. If people need to get paid, you can make it happen in an instant.
Central New Yorker Wins Nearly 20 Grand on Take 5 Lottery Ticket
5-9-21-23-29 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway on Route 12 in Norwich and is worth $18,563.50. You better check your numbers if you played Take 5 on September 14. Evening Drawing NY Winner. There was another New York winner in the evening drawing. The winning numbers...
How Did Upstate New York Get Snubbed On Top Beer Cities In America List?
It always seems like Upstate New York gets snubbed and the shaft when it comes to "Top Cities" list. This new list involves beer. According to a new article from HomeToGo, they dug in to find what cities have the best affordability and availability of top-rated beer bars, breweries. While building this list, they also looked into which cities had the best accommodations and brewery tours, and factored that information into the survey. Upstate New York didn't get the love. However, New York did:
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
New York Waterfront Hotel Ranks Among Top 10 Best In The Country
It's not every day hotels in New York get national recognition and attention like this. Every year, USA Today ranks their list of the Top 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. Those who get the recognition are considered by critiques as having some of the best views, beaches and overall experiences for travelers to enjoy.
New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive
Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State
The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Can You Legally Get Married Over Zoom in New York?
Hey, I get it. You're super busy, and planning a wedding can be stressful. What if you wanted to tie the knot without all that pesky "fun"? Could you legally get married over Zoom?. The pandemic saw a lot of things get done virtually. Office jobs became remote jobs overnight....
Best Pizza in the World? One Western NY Shop Makes Italy-Based List
Here in New York, we act all high and mighty compared to other states across the country like we have the best pizza. Although we may believe that statement to be true, there is definitely one place that has better pizza than us. Italy. People in Italy know their pizza, and it's definitely different than most you find here in the United States.
Central New York is Home to Best Ice Cream in the Country
The best ice cream in the country comes from Central New York. The annual World Dairy Expo has crowned the best of the best and Central New York has come out on top. The judges awarded Stewart's Shops as one of the best places to get dairy products in North America.
REPORT: Upstate New York’s First Fall Foliage Map of 2022 Has Arrived
Although we expected to see a late start in the leaves changing colors for fall, some regions around Upstate New York will begin to see notable color shifts. The first I Love NY fall foliage report of the season has been released. New York State’s 2022 fall foliage season is...
Look at This Stuff, Isn’t it Neat? NY Divers Discover Collection That’s Sweet
You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George. Divers discover a collection that's sweet. Check out this trove of treasures untold. And all of the wonders Lake George can hold. Forget the Little Mermaid. John Pelletier and his fiance Rose have uncovered...
Where To Buy Buffalo Bills Little People Toys In Upstate New York
Looking to add some Buffalo Bills toys to your collection? Whether that's for you, or the kids, you can now buy Buffalo Bills Little People toy sets. The 2022 "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. This is the second year that Fisher Price has teamed up with the Buffalo Bills to create some toy magic.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Is This A Dancing Bug? What’s With The White Fuzz On Trees In NY
Looks may be deceiving, but that stuff on your tree isn't just white wool blowing in the wind. If you've walked through your backyard or into the woods, you've probably seen these little white fluffy things before. Many might think its fur, feathers or even mold, but it's none of these.
Amazon Driver Becomes Hero in NY After Rescuing Family From Burning Building
Meet Kevin. He's an Amazon driver in New York who has become a hero after saving a family from a house fire. Kevin Rivera was just finishing making deliveries on Saturday, September 10 when he noticed flames coming from a home in Nassau County. He saw a woman, a baby, and several others inside the house, who were unaware of the fire.
