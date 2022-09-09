ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

WIBX 950

Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?

There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
ECONOMY
WIBX 950

Does This Mark The End Of COVID Pandemic In New York?

A recent move made by Gov. Kathy Hochul shows the COVID pandemic may be over in New York State. Gov. Hochul confirmed she will not be extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. COVID State Disaster Emergency Not Extended. "I will not be renewing them this time. We’re in a different...
HOMELESS
WIBX 950

New Yorkers Are Mad About New Venmo Fee

The world has changed so much since I started working and earning a paycheck. It is not that long ago that people would work or do a side job for you and you paid them in cash! These days, it is much easier to simply tap a few icons on your phone and send a payment to someone. No more having to get to the back to take money out or find an ATM to grab some cash. If people need to get paid, you can make it happen in an instant.
BUSINESS
Person
Kathy Hochul
WIBX 950

How Did Upstate New York Get Snubbed On Top Beer Cities In America List?

It always seems like Upstate New York gets snubbed and the shaft when it comes to "Top Cities" list. This new list involves beer. According to a new article from HomeToGo, they dug in to find what cities have the best affordability and availability of top-rated beer bars, breweries. While building this list, they also looked into which cities had the best accommodations and brewery tours, and factored that information into the survey. Upstate New York didn't get the love. However, New York did:
DRINKS
WIBX 950

New York Waterfront Hotel Ranks Among Top 10 Best In The Country

It's not every day hotels in New York get national recognition and attention like this. Every year, USA Today ranks their list of the Top 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. Those who get the recognition are considered by critiques as having some of the best views, beaches and overall experiences for travelers to enjoy.
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive

Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,
WIBX 950

Waterspouts Could Pop Up In New York State

The weather across New York State has not been all that great over the last few days. Since Sunday, it's been cooler than normal for this time of year with cloudy skies and rain showers -- even scattered thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather should turn dry for most during the second half of Wednesday and into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBX 950

Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
ANIMALS
WIBX 950

Can You Legally Get Married Over Zoom in New York?

Hey, I get it. You're super busy, and planning a wedding can be stressful. What if you wanted to tie the knot without all that pesky "fun"? Could you legally get married over Zoom?. The pandemic saw a lot of things get done virtually. Office jobs became remote jobs overnight....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WIBX 950

Best Pizza in the World? One Western NY Shop Makes Italy-Based List

Here in New York, we act all high and mighty compared to other states across the country like we have the best pizza. Although we may believe that statement to be true, there is definitely one place that has better pizza than us. Italy. People in Italy know their pizza, and it's definitely different than most you find here in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Where To Buy Buffalo Bills Little People Toys In Upstate New York

Looking to add some Buffalo Bills toys to your collection? Whether that's for you, or the kids, you can now buy Buffalo Bills Little People toy sets. The 2022 "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. This is the second year that Fisher Price has teamed up with the Buffalo Bills to create some toy magic.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
WIBX 950

Amazon Driver Becomes Hero in NY After Rescuing Family From Burning Building

Meet Kevin. He's an Amazon driver in New York who has become a hero after saving a family from a house fire. Kevin Rivera was just finishing making deliveries on Saturday, September 10 when he noticed flames coming from a home in Nassau County. He saw a woman, a baby, and several others inside the house, who were unaware of the fire.
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

