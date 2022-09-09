The world has changed so much since I started working and earning a paycheck. It is not that long ago that people would work or do a side job for you and you paid them in cash! These days, it is much easier to simply tap a few icons on your phone and send a payment to someone. No more having to get to the back to take money out or find an ATM to grab some cash. If people need to get paid, you can make it happen in an instant.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO