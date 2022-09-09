Read full article on original website
Related
Harvey Co. RSVP Food Drive is big success
NEWTON, Kan. — Harvey County RSVP volunteers collected 825.5 pounds of food donations during their 9/11 Day of Service project this past Saturday at the Walmart in Newton. The donations were given to The Salvation Army in Harvey County. RSVP is a local network of volunteers 55 and older...
McPherson County Sheriff holding patch fundraiser
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is selling specialty breast cancer awareness patches starting today. The patches are $10. The patch sales will be donated to the Women and Children Combating Cancer organization in McPherson (W.A.C.C.C.) later this year. W.A.C.C.C. is a non-profit organization in McPherson...
McPherson First Responder Night is tonight
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., McPherson First Responders, U.S. Army National Guard and LifeSafe will be at Lakeside Park in McPherson for McPherson Community First Responder Night. Food, activities, demonstrations, and swag are free to McPherson Community members that attend.
Third Thursday activities continue downtown
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several local artists will be performing downtown tonight for Third Thursday. Katie Ziegler will be performing country/classic rock outside of Toy Depot. Zay The Proof, L.S.P., and jacetheinfinite will be performing hip-hop/soul at CRUDE Media. Legacy Bible Church will be performing outside of Apron Strings Kitchen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
Chamber breakfast kicks off day 7 of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday is a big day as we get through the weekdays of the Kansas State Fair before what fair officials hope will be another very busy weekend. The day kicks off with the annual Chamber breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at the Encampment Building. The governor will not attend this year, but Lt. Gov. Dave Toland will be on the grounds. Thursday is also the second Pub Crawl, which is called the Pub Rockers Crawl, with a large crowd expected to participate. It all connects with the Great White and Quiet Riot concert at 7:30 p.m.
McPherson County Housing Conference later this month
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The 2nd annual McPherson County, Kansas Housing Conference is coming up September 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McPherson Community Building at 122 East Marlin and will feature speakers discussing development, rentals, and resources for housing. McPherson County community leaders will share information...
Lincoln school neighborhood meeting Sept. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is continuing its work with the neighborhood around Lincoln Elementary School at 315 East Bigger to make it the city's next featured neighborhood. You can join the conversation on Tuesday, September 20 at the Senior Center at Elmdale Park. The public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Bingo on fairgrounds starting Wednesday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanks to Friendly Bingo here in Hutchinson, you can play bingo on the Fairgrounds starting today. "I don't know when the last time was we had bingo, but we thought we would try it," said Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz. "It's a buck a card and there's some great prizes to be won. We'll be in Cottonwood Court. Crosswinds Casino donated a bunch of really cool gifts and gift cards. Mel Hambelton Ford donated a Bath and Body Works package deal and then some gift cards to Mel Hambleton Ford for oil changes. Plus, we've got pizzas and donuts and we've got a bunch of gift cards that have been donated, so we'll have some great prizes. The big prizes from Crosswinds and Mel Hambleton Ford, plus from K-State and KU, those will be used for the blackouts at the end. Most prizes are a minimum of $10 for a $1 card."
4H and FFA growing larger footprint at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
West 82nd Ave. to open next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the K-14 four-lane project continues in Reno and Rice counties, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that West 82nd Avenue from Dean to Herren roads will reopen to traffic on Friday, Sept 23. The road has been closed for about a year during the four-lane project. No word on when West 56th will open again, which has also been closed during the project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fair exhibitors still fighting supply issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz continues to work to find ways to keep the event strong after the pandemic left many things that are part of the fair in limbo. That still shows with some lower participation numbers in various exhibits. But Schulz says some of that may be more of a changing of the guard with how entries have come into the fair since the pandemic.
UPDATED PICTURES: Scott Boulevard bridge is open
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a release from Reno County Public Works, Scott Boulevard is open between Andrew Avenue and Plum Street as of Wednesday morning. The bridge project has been a lengthy process to finish and has required the assistance of Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain to help the City of South Hutchinson reduce its expenses for the bridge.
Total Dog Demo today at Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Today is the Total Dog Demo at the Kansas State Fair Horse Expo arena. Hutchinson Kennel Club, Salina Kennel Club, Wichita Kennel Club, Wichita Dog Training Club and many others will have their pets strutting their stuff. There will be agility, fast cat, scentwork, rally, obedience,...
50th Anniversary of death of Ken Kennedy is today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Today marks the 50th Anniversary for when Officer Ken Kennedy died in the line of duty. In honor of Officer Kennedy, officers will be wearing a mourning band. On Friday, September 15th, 1972, Officer Kennedy, and Reserve Officer Michael Coldren went to Robert E. Lee,...
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
Moderna bivalent COVID booster in at Reno Co. Health Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department has the new bivalent COVID-19 Moderna boosters in as of Thursday, according to Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols. Nichols said they hope to get the Pfizer version in the coming days. That booster is for ages 12 and over,...
Hutch Fire asks residents not to do outdoor burning
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced that due to the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, the Hutchinson Fire Department is encouraging no outside burning. This includes burning in fire pits or outdoor fireplaces. The department says if you do burn, they ask that you do so...
Study for next project ongoing at Central Christian College in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Central Christian College in McPherson is conducting a confidential study of interested constituents to try to decide what the next major project for fundraising should be. The study closes on Friday. On the table are potential residential expansion at a cost of $8 million, development of...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0