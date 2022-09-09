Read full article on original website
DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed
Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon." On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York...
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley
Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family. The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died. Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake...
NY State Police haven’t used aircraft in speed enforcement in decades, despite signs (report)
If you’ve driven around New York state, you’ve probably seen a sign that says “State Police aircraft used in speed enforcement.”. But the warning is not true and hasn’t been for decades, according to a new report. New York State Police told WGRZ that troopers have...
Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say
A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 NY Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
Paralyzing Polio Forces New York To Declare State Of Emergency
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency over polio, which is spreading across New York State. “On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett stated. “I...
New York Pair Plotted To Kill Hudson Valley Residents, Join ISIS
A New York couple confessed to trying to join ISIS. Officials allege they also wanted to "take out" cadets at West Point. James Bradley, 21 of New York City and his wife, Arwa Muthana, 30, from Alabama, confessed to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”).
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
24-Year-Old From Walden Charged Following Triple-Fatal Wallkill Crash
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with multiple counts of manslaughter following a triple-fatal crash. Orange County resident Anthony Jones, age 24 of Walden, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 12, following a 14-count indictment by a grand jury for the Aug. 4, 2021 crash in Wallkill. On Wednesday, Aug....
10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley
According to a new survey, New York is the least dog-friendly city in the United States. While we can't speak for NYC, we can make an argument that the Hudson Valley is actually an extremely dog-friendly region. Is the Hudson Valley Dog Friendly?. In the last few years, we've seen...
Fall Foliage Starts to Emerge Across the Hudson Valley
The pumpkin spice coffee has been flowing for a few weeks now, which was the first sign that fall was near in the Hudson Valley. Now, I LOVE NY has released the first fall foliage map of the season and you can feel fall creeping in. While we're still battling...
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
