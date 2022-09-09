HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday is a big day as we get through the weekdays of the Kansas State Fair before what fair officials hope will be another very busy weekend. The day kicks off with the annual Chamber breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at the Encampment Building. The governor will not attend this year, but Lt. Gov. Dave Toland will be on the grounds. Thursday is also the second Pub Crawl, which is called the Pub Rockers Crawl, with a large crowd expected to participate. It all connects with the Great White and Quiet Riot concert at 7:30 p.m.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO