Read full article on original website
Related
West 82nd Ave. to open next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the K-14 four-lane project continues in Reno and Rice counties, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that West 82nd Avenue from Dean to Herren roads will reopen to traffic on Friday, Sept 23. The road has been closed for about a year during the four-lane project. No word on when West 56th will open again, which has also been closed during the project.
McPherson County Housing Conference later this month
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The 2nd annual McPherson County, Kansas Housing Conference is coming up September 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McPherson Community Building at 122 East Marlin and will feature speakers discussing development, rentals, and resources for housing. McPherson County community leaders will share information...
McPherson man dies after van lands in Reno Co. ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median,...
KHP: Fleeing driver intentionally struck northbound pickup
BARBER COUNTY—Two people died in an accident during a pursuit just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Barber County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a stolen 2008 Ford F350 driven by Johnathan Lee Ahlvers, 39, Halstead, was fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement southbound out of Pratt County on U.S 281 eight miles south of Sawyer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moderna bivalent COVID booster in at Reno Co. Health Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department has the new bivalent COVID-19 Moderna boosters in as of Thursday, according to Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols. Nichols said they hope to get the Pfizer version in the coming days. That booster is for ages 12 and over,...
McPherson County Sheriff holding patch fundraiser
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is selling specialty breast cancer awareness patches starting today. The patches are $10. The patch sales will be donated to the Women and Children Combating Cancer organization in McPherson (W.A.C.C.C.) later this year. W.A.C.C.C. is a non-profit organization in McPherson...
WIBW
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hutchinson
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
McPherson First Responder Night is tonight
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., McPherson First Responders, U.S. Army National Guard and LifeSafe will be at Lakeside Park in McPherson for McPherson Community First Responder Night. Food, activities, demonstrations, and swag are free to McPherson Community members that attend.
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Chamber breakfast kicks off day 7 of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday is a big day as we get through the weekdays of the Kansas State Fair before what fair officials hope will be another very busy weekend. The day kicks off with the annual Chamber breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at the Encampment Building. The governor will not attend this year, but Lt. Gov. Dave Toland will be on the grounds. Thursday is also the second Pub Crawl, which is called the Pub Rockers Crawl, with a large crowd expected to participate. It all connects with the Great White and Quiet Riot concert at 7:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amtrak works to restore SW Chief service after rail strike averted
CHICAGO —Amtrak is working to quickly restore the Southwest Chief service across Kansas along with their other canceled long distance trains. They are reaching out directly to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures. Visit http://Amtrak.com/alerts for the latest updates. The White House announced early Thursday that a...
Kansas authorities identify two men killed in head-on crash after police pursuit
Police say the chase started in Pratt County and ended in Barber County.
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
Lincoln school neighborhood meeting Sept. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is continuing its work with the neighborhood around Lincoln Elementary School at 315 East Bigger to make it the city's next featured neighborhood. You can join the conversation on Tuesday, September 20 at the Senior Center at Elmdale Park. The public...
Woman injured in 80 mph crash near downtown Wichita
A speeding driver was injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg. It happened just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at Main and Kellogg near downtown Wichita.
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
Third Thursday activities continue downtown
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several local artists will be performing downtown tonight for Third Thursday. Katie Ziegler will be performing country/classic rock outside of Toy Depot. Zay The Proof, L.S.P., and jacetheinfinite will be performing hip-hop/soul at CRUDE Media. Legacy Bible Church will be performing outside of Apron Strings Kitchen...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0