Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury in 2021.
Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
Sherman believes 49ers’ Jimmy G asking price too steep for Cowboys
NFL Twitter was abuzz Sunday night with talk of a potential new Jimmy Garoppolo destination after quarterback Dak Prescott exited the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury. The noise only got louder Monday when it was reported that Prescott would miss six...
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
Russell Wilson: I don’t think it was the wrong decision
Publicly, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson supports the decision of coach Nathaniel Hackett to attempt a 64-yard field goal in lieu of giving Wilson a chance to convert fourth and five, in order to make the kick a little (or a lot) easier to make. Privately, Wilson may feel differently. But...
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
Todd Bowles: Bucs-Saints series isn’t a rivalry if only one team wins
Although the Buccaneers managed to beat the Saints in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, Tampa Bay remains 0-4 in the regular season against the Saints during Tom Brady‘s time with the team. As a result, Bucs coach Todd Bowles currently isn’t viewing the twice-per-year series as a rivalry.
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
Pete Carroll: Win over Russell Wilson was “really rewarding” for former Seahawks attending game
Monday night’s win was big for the current Seahawks players. It was also big, apparently, for certain former Seahawks players who attended Russell Wilson‘s return. Appearing Tuesday on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked whether the 17-16 victory was “validating.” Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carroll instead called the win “really rewarding,” especially for former players who attended the game. That group included cornerback Richard Sherman, running back Marshawn Lynch, receiver Doug Baldwin, defensive end Cliff Avril, and linebacker K.J. Wright. They raised the 12 flag before the game started.
Kelce responds to going viral for getting tossed by Lions LB
The Eagles' Week 1 win over the Lions had fireworks up and down the field with 73 total points hitting the scoreboard, but the most popular part of the game in the Internet's eyes happened away from the ball. Eagles center Jason Kelce and Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were mixing...
End-zone angle shows Matt Rhule was right about missed intentional grounding call
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding,...
Mike Tomlin on T.J. Watt: We’re in a lot better place than after the game
The latest reports on Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt‘s outlook after tearing his pec in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals indicate optimism that he will be able to avoid surgery and return to action around the middle of the season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t confirm that...
Colts bring in Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright for workout
The Colts are going to their House of Horrors this weekend to face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. They might take a former Jacksonville kicker with them. According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts brought in Josh Limbo and Matthew Wright for a tryout on Tuesday. While Erickson noted that it’s unclear if Indianapolis brought in more kickers, he also added that Wright will not sign with the team.
Josh McDaniels on Kyler Murray: Every play is an opportunity for something bad to happen
After losing to the Chargers on the road in Week One, the Raiders will host the Cardinals for their home opener on Sunday. Though Arizona was not competitive against Kansas City last weekend, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels is fully aware of the challenges Kyler Murray presents as a dual-threat quarterback.
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
Justin Evans starts for Saints in his first game action since 2018
When he made his Saints’ debut on Sunday, Justin Evans hadn’t played a game since Dec. 2. During those 1,378 days between NFL appearances, the safety surely had doubts about whether he would ever get another chance. Saints coach Dennis Allen, who, like Evans, was a defensive back...
Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas. Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the...
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
J.J. Watt returns to practice Thursday
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and more than a week of practice with a calf injury, but things are looking up on the health front on Thursday. As documented by multiple reporters in Arizona, Watt is on the practice field for the...
