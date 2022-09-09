The Indianola School Board met in regular session Tuesday evening. The board received a presentation on the Equine Therapy Program, approved the extension of the year-round school program through the 2024-25 year, issued the Certified Staff Focus Group Contracts, and heard reports from the Career & Technical Education Advisory Committee, and the board Facilities Committee Meeting. The board also approved their vote in the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) to leave the National School Boards Association (NSBA) at their upcoming meeting. The IASB is considering pulling out of the NSBA because of differences regarding the NSBA asking the Justice Department to review the disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff” at public schools.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO