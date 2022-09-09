ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Voting Today for Indianola School District Bond Issue

Today is voting day for the Indianola Community School District Bond Issue. Voters will decide on the issuance of $70 million in bonds for improvements to Indianola High School, known as the “Replace in Place” plan. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the plan will include the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest

Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses approval of contracts for the new Early Childhood Center and discusses preliminary enrollment counts. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Marion County Board of Supervisors Approve Money for Site Plan

One of the top items for the Board of Supervisors at the meeting Tuesday was the approval of $20,000 for a study looking into obtaining a site plan for the VA campus. The site plan would then give the supervisors an idea of whether to apply for a grant. The site plan could take up to two weeks to be finished.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Knoxville Schools Have $4 Millions in Reserve

Knoxville Business Manager Craig Mobley gave an update on the Knoxville Annual Financial Report at the most recent school board meeting. Mobley reported that the school district financial metrics are strong. Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Craig does a fantastic job and I think it’s important for...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola School Board Approves Vote for IASB to Leave National Assocation

The Indianola School Board met in regular session Tuesday evening. The board received a presentation on the Equine Therapy Program, approved the extension of the year-round school program through the 2024-25 year, issued the Certified Staff Focus Group Contracts, and heard reports from the Career & Technical Education Advisory Committee, and the board Facilities Committee Meeting. The board also approved their vote in the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) to leave the National School Boards Association (NSBA) at their upcoming meeting. The IASB is considering pulling out of the NSBA because of differences regarding the NSBA asking the Justice Department to review the disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff” at public schools.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola School Board Discusses Fit with National School Board Association

The Indianola School Board discussed a vote to leave the National School Board Association as part of the Iowa Association of School Boards at their meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the board discussed having their priorities met with a national organization. “I think the biggest thing has...
INDIANOLA, IA
Warren County Supervisors to Meet in Special Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will host a discussion regarding budget amendments for the Child Health Grant and the addition of new positions in the county. The board will also discuss the new county website, and landscaping around the Warren County Administration Building. The work session begins at 9am in the boardroom Warren County Administration Building.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
City of Milo Recognized for Work in PIE Program

State Auditor Rob Sand delivered a pie to the leaders of the City of Milo earlier this week, in recognition of their work in the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. Milo was named as the Best Performing Middle Fifth City based on the 2020 census. Sand tells KNIA News...
MILO, IA
2023 Tulip Queen Nominations Now Open

The 2023 Tulip Queen and Royal Court nomination process begins this week. Carol Williamson with the Tulip Time Steering Committee says residents can choose high school seniors living in the Pella Community School District borders for the chance to be the five ambassadors promoting the 88th Tulip Time celebration next spring. Nomination forms can be dropped off at the Pella Historical Society, Marion County Bank, Pella Hy-Vee, and Pella Fareway through September 26th.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville School Board Approves Financial Report

The Knoxville School Board met in regular session Monday night. The board considered the FY 2021-2022 Financial Report, and a SBRC request for Special Education as well as considering a Return to Learn Plan. All three were approved by the school board. Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager, presented a detailed...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter to Retire

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce has announced President and CEO Brenda Easter will retire. Easter has served in the role for the last eight years, with Easter releasing the statement:. “It has been an honor to serve the Indianola community. I’ve worked with some amazing board members, city and county...
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella School Board Secures Contracts for Early Childhood Center

The Pella School Board approved several bids for construction of the Early Childhood Center at their meeting Monday. A recommendation from DCI Group included eight total contractors to build a facility that would cost a total of $16.5 million and provide several classrooms and other features to expand preschool options in the district.
PELLA, IA
City of Indianola Fall Cleanup in October

The City of Indianola Fall Cleanup will take place in October, with the Indianola Brush Facility, allowing residents to dispose of large and unwanted items at the Indianola Brush Facility. Items accepted in the drop-off will include books, box springs, mattresses, chairs, couches, and tables, while broken glass, construction materials, concrete, railroad ties, drywall, and tires are among those that are prohibited.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella PD Annual Report Released

The Pella Police Department has published their Annual Report for the past City of Pella fiscal year. Captain Paul Haase says the data outlined is from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 and includes the department’s highlights from the last year, showcasing many of the projects, community policing events, statistics, and the successes of their department members. Find the annual report for the Pella Police Department here.
PELLA, IA
Early Voting on School Bond Issue Available Tonight

Early voting is available now for the upcoming Indianola Community School District Bond Issue on September 13th at the Warren County Auditor’s Office. Absentee ballot request forms should be turned into the Auditor’s office by today at 4:30pm, and early voting is available from 8am to 4:30pm daily.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley

Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley as we talk about the most recent Knoxville School Board Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola School Board to Discuss Year-Round School Program

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session this evening. The board will receive a presentation on the Equine Therapy Program, consider the extension of the year-round school program through the 2024-25 year, consider issuing the Certified Staff Focus Group Contracts, and hear reports from the Career & Technical Education Advisory Committee, and the board Facilities Committee Meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
INDIANOLA, IA
Early Childhood Center Slated for Early 2024 Completion

The Pella School Board approved contracts for construction of a new Early Childhood Center at their meeting this week. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the total cost for the facility — including ongoing ground work, is approximately $17.7 million and is one of the cornerstone projects of the bond issue passed by voters in November 2021. Ebeling says foundation work has been ongoing since the summer, and some elements of the project will be constructed throughout the winter. The goal is to have the new facility operational by January 2024, with full offerings for new preschool options coming for the 2024-25 academic year.
PELLA, IA

