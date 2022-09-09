Read full article on original website
Related
flkeysnews.com
‘Katy is a fighter.’ What a badly injured teen soccer star faces after Keys boat crash
An Our Lady of Lourdes senior who was seriously injured in a Labor Day weekend boating crash off the Keys that killed her friend remains unconscious and continues to fight for her life, according to people raising money for her medical bills. Katerina “Katy” Puig, 17, was among 12 teens...
flkeysnews.com
Snorkeler passes out while on a Florida Keys dive tour and then dies, authorities say
A Fernandina Beach man died after he was pulled from the water unconscious during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at a dive site called White Banks Dry Rocks reef off Key Largo when he passed out in the water shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
flkeysnews.com
They were caught smuggling migrants. Feds say 2 Florida men told them it was to pay debt
Two Bradenton men stopped by U.S. Customs agents off the coast of the Florida Keys helming a boat packed with Cuban migrants said they agreed to the smuggling venture to make enough money to pay off a large debt, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court this week.
flkeysnews.com
Amtrak cancels all long routes ahead of potential strike. What Florida riders need to know
Thousands of Florida commuters may find themselves without a train ride as Amtrak cancels all long-distance routes to avoid leaving passengers stranded during a potential railroad work stoppage that could cost the U.S. economy billions. Amtrak’s Silver Star route — with rides between New York City and the Miami-area —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: New cases, hospitalizations continue trending down
In the past seven days, the state has added 3,933 cases and 51 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 153 fewer cases were logged each day across...
flkeysnews.com
Remembering Lucy: What loved ones said about the Lourdes student who died in boat crash
Laughs. Smiles. Hugs. A bit of a prankster. And a light in the life of everyone who knew her. That’s how people described Lucy. On Monday, family, friends and classmates, all wearing different shades of blue, gathered inside Church of the Epiphany to remember Luciana “Lucy” Fernandez. The 17-year-old Our Lady of Lourdes Academy senior died in a Labor Day weekend boat crash off the Florida Keys that injured several others.
Comments / 0