Miami-dade County, FL

Snorkeler passes out while on a Florida Keys dive tour and then dies, authorities say

A Fernandina Beach man died after he was pulled from the water unconscious during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at a dive site called White Banks Dry Rocks reef off Key Largo when he passed out in the water shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Remembering Lucy: What loved ones said about the Lourdes student who died in boat crash

Laughs. Smiles. Hugs. A bit of a prankster. And a light in the life of everyone who knew her. That’s how people described Lucy. On Monday, family, friends and classmates, all wearing different shades of blue, gathered inside Church of the Epiphany to remember Luciana “Lucy” Fernandez. The 17-year-old Our Lady of Lourdes Academy senior died in a Labor Day weekend boat crash off the Florida Keys that injured several others.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL

