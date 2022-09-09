Laughs. Smiles. Hugs. A bit of a prankster. And a light in the life of everyone who knew her. That’s how people described Lucy. On Monday, family, friends and classmates, all wearing different shades of blue, gathered inside Church of the Epiphany to remember Luciana “Lucy” Fernandez. The 17-year-old Our Lady of Lourdes Academy senior died in a Labor Day weekend boat crash off the Florida Keys that injured several others.

SOUTH MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO