High rain chances to end the week; Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday rain was hit and miss with 0.05″ at SRQ, 0.50″ at Longboat Key, and 0.75″ at Nokomis. Much of the Suncoast had a relatively dry day. But rain chances stay high to end the week. As we get to the weekend, slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast so rain chances drop significantly, especially Sunday and next week. For Thursday and Friday, lightning is a big concern with thunderstorms, so keep one eye on the sky and the other on the ABC7 Mobile Weather App.
Good chance for more rain through weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With abundant tropical moisture around we can expect to see scattered storms once again on Wednesday which will bring some heavy rain at times over some areas. We will begin to see a change back to more late day storms beginning on Thursday and staying that way through the weekend.
Heavy Rains For Florida Wednesday; Tracking The Tropics
Wednesday features some sun at times but plenty of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will see passing storms in the morning and early afternoon, with showers dominating the late afternoon and evening. The Gulf coast will see early showers, followed by storms in the mid-afternoon through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere in South Florida.
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
Showers and thunderstorms are in today’s forecast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deep moisture at the surface, slightly cooler air aloft, and a southwest wind will bring slightly better rain chances today. We will start off the day will plenty of sunshine and temperatures that will rapidly increase into the 80s and approach 90 degrees by lunch. The...
Rain chances stay elevated through the week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ground is saturated from recent heavy rainfall and it is not going to dry out anytime soon. We will continue to see the possibility of showers and thunderstorms which will drop some heavy rain in places as these storms develop at almost anytime of the day on Tuesday. With a west wind at 5-10 mph expect a lot of the rain to fall along the coast in the late morning through early afternoon. We will still see variable cloudiness through much of the day with some peaks of the sun at times.
Tropical depression forms in Atlantic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical depression has formed in the south Atlantic that is moving toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday. The center of Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The depression is moving west near 14 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.
Scattered showers, storms moving across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Scattered showers and storms are starting to move across the Tampa Bay area. You can watch live radar in the player above. The onshore wind pattern is in place for the next two days. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico push showers and storms onto the coastline in the morning. The […]
Not as stormy Sunday - But more rain this week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms gave us another round of heavy rain and some flooding. Rain totals for the day and last three days include 1.89″/3.05″ at SRQ, 1.75″/3.74″ downtown Bradenton, and 1.15″/3.75″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are much lower Sunday and any storms will be isolated. You could actually go to the beach or anywhere outside today!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR FRIDAY
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A very wet pattern will persist on Friday through the weekend. A complex storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to sling pieces of energy our way on Friday. This set up will stick around through Sunday so expect to see some very heavy rain at times and the potential for some localized flooding as the torrential downpours move in. The atmosphere is really juiced up and with this trough of low pressure in the Gulf not expected to move much over the next several days we won’t be seeing the sunshine much through the weekend.
Sandbags now available for businesses in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Sandbags are now available for businesses in some flood prone areas. Manatee County’s Economic Development is working with businesses to help protect their properties. “We’ve had as much as a foot of water in our buildings and our offices and it’s a mess,” said John...
Forecast: Heavy rain at times today
Heavy rain at times today, especially from late morning through the afternoon. Watching for flooding in poor drainage areas, along creeks and rivers in our coastal counties. Damaging winds and an isolated waterspout or tornado can't be ruled out. Highs in the 80s.
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
Red drift algae plagues some Sarasota-area beaches
VENICE, Fla. — Round after round of stormy weather over the weekend pushed piles of red drift algae along sections of the Gulf coastline. At first glance, and smell, it's concerning — but there's no cause for alarm. That is, unless, you wanted to enjoy a day at the beach.
Legacy Trail opens North Port Connector
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The construction of the Legacy Trail is one step closer to completion, with the opening of the North Port connector Sept. 9. County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the latest segment, the final portion of The Legacy Trail extension. Nicole...
Heavy Rain Expected--Sandbags Available
Polk County Making Sandbags Available Until Sept. 14
Bay area cities prepare for heavy rain, potential flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — If you've been listening to any of the 10 Tampa Bay meteorologists these past few days, you knew heavy rain was expected in the Bay area on Thursday as well as the next few days. It appears the city of Tampa was listening. In anticipation of...
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have reopened after a crash with injuries involving a semitrailer shut down northbound lanes on I-75 in North Port early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. just north of Sumter Boulevard, near mile marker 183. Traffic backed up...
