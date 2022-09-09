SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A very wet pattern will persist on Friday through the weekend. A complex storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to sling pieces of energy our way on Friday. This set up will stick around through Sunday so expect to see some very heavy rain at times and the potential for some localized flooding as the torrential downpours move in. The atmosphere is really juiced up and with this trough of low pressure in the Gulf not expected to move much over the next several days we won’t be seeing the sunshine much through the weekend.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO