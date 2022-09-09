Read full article on original website
VA To Recognize POW/MIA In Annual Ceremony
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Friday and the Butler VA Healthcare System is observing the occasion with a special ceremony. The annual Prisoner of War / Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Abie Abraham VA Clinic on North Duffy Road.
Reality Tour Looking For Volunteers
A local organization is looking for volunteers interested in helping to educate parents and children about drug prevention. The non-profit CANDLE, Inc is holding training for the Reality Tour Drug Prevention Program on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry. Adults and teens are needed for brief...
Hope Night Returns To Art Center
Local residents are invited to hear inspirational stories of recovery during an upcoming event. BC3’s Community Leadership Initiatives is holding a Stories of Hope Night on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Art Center on South Main Street. This free event for adults and children will...
Authority Unveils Facility Addition
Butler Transit Authority has officially opened the new addition to their Hollywood Drive facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony at the authority’s headquarters in the Pullman Plaza Tuesday morning was attended by State Senator Scott Hutchinson, the Deputy Secretary of PennDOT, two Butler County Commissioners, and other guests from around the region.
Construction Moving Along At Butler Senior High
As a new school year is already underway, crews at the Butler Senior High School are working to complete projects as long as the weather cooperates. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
Kenneth Duwayne Garris
Kenneth Duwayne Garris, 78, of Butler, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove. Kenneth was a Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He belonged to the Lions Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, golfing, boating and bowling. Surviving are his son, Andrew “Pete” Garris of Butler, daughter,...
Victor A. Cherry
Victor A. Cherry, age 93, of Butler, passed away Wed., Sept.7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot. Vic was employed for 46 years as a steelworker at Butler Armco. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was a veteran of...
SRU Enrollment Down For The Fall Semester
Fall enrollment numbers at Slippery Rock University are down from last year but include the largest class of first year students since 2019. Between graduate and undergraduate students, SRU has 8,243 students enrolled this year. That number is a decrease of just over 2% in total enrollment compared to last year.
Daniel W. Turner
Daniel W. Turner, 70, of Butler passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born in Butler on November 24, 1951 to the late Harry and Helen (Forcht) Turner. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BC3 Earns Another #1 Community College Ranking
Butler County Community College has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for an eighth time since 2015. Niche.com in August named BC3 as No. 1 in its Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania report. Niche also ranked BC3 as No. 1 in 2021. BC3 was also named...
James P. Fallecker
James P. Fallecker, 70, of Chicora, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a fantastic day of fishing with members of his bass fishing club. Jim was born in Butler, the son of Dolores (Zang) Fallecker of Emlenton and the late Paul R. Fallecker. He graduated...
Rep. Bonner’s Medicaid Bill Advances
A bill introduced by a local legislator that would help protect assets of those entering long-term care facilities is one step closer to becoming law. State Representative Tim Bonner (R-Butler, Mercer) says House Bill 1693 would provide a standard notice to nursing home residents and designated representatives about the option of having legal representation to help with Medicaid benefits applications.
Work Happening On North Boundary Road
Work on North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township could cause drivers a delay this morning. Crews will be working on removing trees between Marshall Road roundabout and North Boundary Park. One lane will be open with flaggers and intermittent stoppages. Seek alternate routes.
PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA
Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
Work Set For I-79 Harmony Bridge
Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township may see some delays over the next couple of days. PennDOT will be closing one lane in the southbound lane of the Harmony Bridge of I-79 today and tomorrow. The work will happen in between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will be working...
Police Investigating Thefts In Mercer Co.
Law enforcement in neighboring Mercer County is investigating a couple recent incidents of stolen items. According to State Police, the first incident was a burglary that happened in the early morning of August 20th on Folk Road in Delaware Township. Items stolen include a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw valued at about $500 as well as a $500 Stihl MS290 chainsaw.
Mars School Board Hears Concerns About Baseball Field Condition
The Mars Area School Board is considering action that would address problems with their varsity baseball field. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from several concerned parents and those involved with the school’s baseball program about the poor condition of the field. The most pressing need is...
COVID Cases Tick Up; BHS Continuing Vaccine Booster Clinics
There’s been an uptick in COVID cases this past week. According to Department of Health data there were 367 new cases of COVID in Butler County over the last seven days—that’s up more than 100 from last week. There were also two additional deaths for the county,...
Schaffner Rd. To Close Near Lyndora; Holyoake Rd. Closes In CT
Motorists should be aware of roadwork planned for Thursday which will result in a couple of local road closures. Crews are working on a storm water project and restoring asphalt on a portion of Schaffner Road from Butler Road to Beck Road. As a result, the Butler Township Public Works Department is closing that portion of Schaffner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bus traffic will be accommodated early but other motorists will not be able to access the area until the project is completed.
Michael A Leon
Michael A Leon, 52, of Butler passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in Butler on January 17, 1970 to the late Raymond Leon and Judith Powers-Burka. Michael graduated from Knoch High School and was self-employed as a contractor. He loved fishing, watching Steelers and Penguins games. Michael was the father of Michael Leon Jr and Aleesia Fusaro; brother of Raymond Leon Jr, Rita Gaughf, Kelly Wilson, and Tina Moreino. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
