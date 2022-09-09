With the September 27 final day of the ‘22 summer flounder season rapidly approaching, these last days are sure to be a scramble to get in on the building flattie bite. Plenty and more, keeper-size flukes remain in the bays, the lower sections of tidal rivers (such as the Manasquan and Shark), and inlets. Sure, many of them have already migrated out front, but mother lodes of bait, namely peanut bunker, glass minnows, the smaller snapper blues, spearing, small spot, and finger mullet are still backside, giving the deep water-bound flatfish last-minute opportunities to pack in the calories.

