Environment

State
New Jersey State
South Jersey Fishing: Last Shots at Fluke Back to the Front

With the September 27 final day of the ‘22 summer flounder season rapidly approaching, these last days are sure to be a scramble to get in on the building flattie bite. Plenty and more, keeper-size flukes remain in the bays, the lower sections of tidal rivers (such as the Manasquan and Shark), and inlets. Sure, many of them have already migrated out front, but mother lodes of bait, namely peanut bunker, glass minnows, the smaller snapper blues, spearing, small spot, and finger mullet are still backside, giving the deep water-bound flatfish last-minute opportunities to pack in the calories.
HOBBIES
Stunning ‘Harvest Moon’ Rises Over NJ This Weekend

I saw a preview of the final full moon of summer 2022 early Friday on my way to work and it was stunning. September's full moon -- the "Harvest Moon" -- will officially rise over New Jersey early Saturday morning and Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is forecasting good watching conditions with mostly clear skies.
ASTRONOMY
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good

A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
MILLSTONE, NJ
Gas Prices Still Falling in NJ

Gas prices have now declined for 13 straight weeks. It is the longest decline since 2018. The statewide average for a gallon of regular dropped a penny from Sunday to $3.70. After weeks of being much higher than the national average, New Jersey is now a penny below. AAA says...
TRAFFIC
Weather
Environment
Never Forget: 9/11 Memorials in NJ Worth Visiting

There are more than 150 memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues. The “Empty Sky” memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City is the state’s official memorial, honoring...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Yes, Porcupines Live in NJ — One Just Killed a Family’s Pit Bull

A family in New Jersey is mourning the loss of their pit bull after it was killed by a porcupine earlier this month. According to the New York Post, the 9-year-old pitbull mix had gotten into a fight with a porcupine on the deck of the family’s home in Montague, Sussex County, on September 2nd, and had quills in his face, chest, and stomach, according to the dog's owner, Miranda DeGennaro.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Gov. Murphy’s Neighbor Targeted by Carjackers, Reports Say

MIDDLETOWN — Police are increasing their patrols around Governor Phil Murphy's private mansion after his next-door neighbor was targeted by carjackers, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey first reported on the attempted car theft that took place in broad daylight. Details of attempted carjacking on Murphy's street. Two...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
