Thursday NJ Weather: Very Dry Air, Cool Mornings, Mild Afternoons
Thursday is a cold front day. But you'll hardly notice. No rain, no clouds. Just an influx of really dry air. And with high pressure and dry air in control of our atmosphere, we'll continue this stretch of pleasant September weather. This forecast is full of mild afternoons, cool (even chilly) mornings, and dry weather.
Tuesday NJ weather: Leftover showers, then humidity plummets
Tuesday is a big transition day. Buckets of rain poured from the sky overnight, totalling 2+ inches in spots. There are still bits of energy and moisture yet to work through New Jersey, which will keep things cloudy and damp through Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Then, the sun comes...
NJ Beach Weather and Waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/15
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph) 8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) REST OF TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells. THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells. THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to...
Monday NJ Weather: One More Batch of Beneficial Rain Then Dry
An area of low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes will be New Jersey's main weather driver to start the week. We have plenty of humidity in the air. And there will be some clouds and rain over the next 24 hours too. Most of that wet weather will sweep through the state Monday night.
South Jersey Fishing: Last Shots at Fluke Back to the Front
With the September 27 final day of the ‘22 summer flounder season rapidly approaching, these last days are sure to be a scramble to get in on the building flattie bite. Plenty and more, keeper-size flukes remain in the bays, the lower sections of tidal rivers (such as the Manasquan and Shark), and inlets. Sure, many of them have already migrated out front, but mother lodes of bait, namely peanut bunker, glass minnows, the smaller snapper blues, spearing, small spot, and finger mullet are still backside, giving the deep water-bound flatfish last-minute opportunities to pack in the calories.
Stunning ‘Harvest Moon’ Rises Over NJ This Weekend
I saw a preview of the final full moon of summer 2022 early Friday on my way to work and it was stunning. September's full moon -- the "Harvest Moon" -- will officially rise over New Jersey early Saturday morning and Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is forecasting good watching conditions with mostly clear skies.
These Three NJ Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing, Part of 150 Nationwide
Officials with Bed Bath & Beyond have announced the first round of stores that they will be closing nationwide and three locations in New Jersey are on the list. Earlier this year, the struggling retailer announced that some 150 stores would be closing in an attempt to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales.
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
Take a Look: Man in NJ Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing a Camera
Officials with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing a camera. And, yes, he was caught on camera. The NJDFW’s Bureau of Law Enforcement says a trail camera was taken from Mt. Laurel, Burlington County. Information...
Fact Check: When Will NJ Ban the Sale of Gas-powered Cars?
The state of California recently announced it will ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. While no announcement has been made so far, New Jersey may soon unveil a plan to do the exact same thing. According to Ray Cantor, the vice president of government affairs for the...
Gas Prices Still Falling in NJ
Gas prices have now declined for 13 straight weeks. It is the longest decline since 2018. The statewide average for a gallon of regular dropped a penny from Sunday to $3.70. After weeks of being much higher than the national average, New Jersey is now a penny below. AAA says...
Paper Grocery Bags Could Be Coming Back to NJ
Just four months after banning the use of plastic bags and most paper grocery bags, New Jersey is considering reversing course a bit. How's life been for ya since the ban went into effect back in May? I struggle from time to time. I knew about the ban almost a...
PA Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ, Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, PA, began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Closings & Adjustments Of Restaurants in NJ & Philadelphia
We were talking to some friends from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area recently. The pain of the COVID-19 pandemic era is still being felt in so many ways. We asked them for an example. Without hesitation they said: The Day by Day Brunch in Center City Philadelphia. This restaurant was owned...
Never Forget: 9/11 Memorials in NJ Worth Visiting
There are more than 150 memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues. The “Empty Sky” memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City is the state’s official memorial, honoring...
Yes, Porcupines Live in NJ — One Just Killed a Family’s Pit Bull
A family in New Jersey is mourning the loss of their pit bull after it was killed by a porcupine earlier this month. According to the New York Post, the 9-year-old pitbull mix had gotten into a fight with a porcupine on the deck of the family’s home in Montague, Sussex County, on September 2nd, and had quills in his face, chest, and stomach, according to the dog's owner, Miranda DeGennaro.
Gov. Murphy’s Neighbor Targeted by Carjackers, Reports Say
MIDDLETOWN — Police are increasing their patrols around Governor Phil Murphy's private mansion after his next-door neighbor was targeted by carjackers, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey first reported on the attempted car theft that took place in broad daylight. Details of attempted carjacking on Murphy's street. Two...
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
As Food Prices Keep Climbing, NJ Food Insecurity Getting Worse
As inflation continues to push supermarket prices higher a new study finds almost 9% of the population in New Jersey is food insecure, which means they struggle at times to get enough to eat, but experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Adele LaTourette, the senior director of policy...
