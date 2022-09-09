ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

butlerradio.com

Rep. Bonner’s Medicaid Bill Advances

A bill introduced by a local legislator that would help protect assets of those entering long-term care facilities is one step closer to becoming law. State Representative Tim Bonner (R-Butler, Mercer) says House Bill 1693 would provide a standard notice to nursing home residents and designated representatives about the option of having legal representation to help with Medicaid benefits applications.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Victor A. Cherry

Victor A. Cherry, age 93, of Butler, passed away Wed., Sept.7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot. Vic was employed for 46 years as a steelworker at Butler Armco. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was a veteran of...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIALS ADDRESS FALSE RESTROOM RUMOR

In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday, officials with the Homer-Center School District addressed false rumors concerning accommodations in school buildings. Officials said that the district received numerous calls regarding a post on the Homer City Crime Watch Facebook page suggesting that the district placed...
HOMER CITY, PA
wtae.com

Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
butlerradio.com

Kenneth Duwayne Garris

Kenneth Duwayne Garris, 78, of Butler, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove. Kenneth was a Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He belonged to the Lions Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, golfing, boating and bowling. Surviving are his son, Andrew “Pete” Garris of Butler, daughter,...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars principal faces 2nd DUI

A Mars Area School District principal, charged with his second DUI in 10 years, remains on sabbatical from the district. Collier Township Police on June 14 filed misdemeanor second-offense driving under the influence charges against Dale Sleva Jr., 48, of Presto, Allegheny County, related to a June 10 traffic stop on Washington Pike at its intersection with Thoms Run Road in Presto.
PRESTO, PA
butlerradio.com

PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA

Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Construction Moving Along At Butler Senior High

As a new school year is already underway, crews at the Butler Senior High School are working to complete projects as long as the weather cooperates. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
DONEGAL, PA
Allrecipes.com

What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For August 2022

Fall may be on its way and for some the summer heat has subsided, but for others, the real estate market is still too hot and now is the time to make the move!. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for August 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

