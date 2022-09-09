Read full article on original website
Rep. Bonner’s Medicaid Bill Advances
A bill introduced by a local legislator that would help protect assets of those entering long-term care facilities is one step closer to becoming law. State Representative Tim Bonner (R-Butler, Mercer) says House Bill 1693 would provide a standard notice to nursing home residents and designated representatives about the option of having legal representation to help with Medicaid benefits applications.
Parents react to North Allegheny School Board decision to eliminate all library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Flipping through a paper book may seem old-fashioned. “Our children are born in the age of technology,” said parent Jennie Leonard. Leonard fears that this reliance is leading to the school board’s move to eliminate all North Allegheny library secretary positions. “I was...
PennDOT sets job fairs for Westmoreland, 3 neighboring counties
PennDOT has scheduled four career fairs as it looks to hire winter maintenance workers in as many counties and to fill permanent commercial driver’s license operator and maintenance positions in Westmoreland and Washington counties. Each fair is slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the respective county’s PennDOT...
Victor A. Cherry
Victor A. Cherry, age 93, of Butler, passed away Wed., Sept.7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot. Vic was employed for 46 years as a steelworker at Butler Armco. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was a veteran of...
Allegheny County Health Department puts residents on notice after citing local restaurant
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department put a consumer alert sticker on the front door of Ragtime Pizza in Duquesne after inspectors found inches of grease, water and fecal matter on the basement floor. “By the time you have fecal matter on the floor, it’s been...
HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIALS ADDRESS FALSE RESTROOM RUMOR
In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday, officials with the Homer-Center School District addressed false rumors concerning accommodations in school buildings. Officials said that the district received numerous calls regarding a post on the Homer City Crime Watch Facebook page suggesting that the district placed...
Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
Kenneth Duwayne Garris
Kenneth Duwayne Garris, 78, of Butler, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove. Kenneth was a Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He belonged to the Lions Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, golfing, boating and bowling. Surviving are his son, Andrew “Pete” Garris of Butler, daughter,...
Mars principal faces 2nd DUI
A Mars Area School District principal, charged with his second DUI in 10 years, remains on sabbatical from the district. Collier Township Police on June 14 filed misdemeanor second-offense driving under the influence charges against Dale Sleva Jr., 48, of Presto, Allegheny County, related to a June 10 traffic stop on Washington Pike at its intersection with Thoms Run Road in Presto.
PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA
Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
Construction Moving Along At Butler Senior High
As a new school year is already underway, crews at the Butler Senior High School are working to complete projects as long as the weather cooperates. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
2 injured in Shaler house fire
Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
Get Marty: City of Pittsburgh starts cleanup of troubled "wall" downtown
Our bright yellow bridges downtown have become a symbol of pride for people in the City of Pittsburgh but the promenade that lines them has been a scourge for crime,
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
2 houses destroyed in Washington County fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County couple is starting over after a fire destroyed their home of 30 years. Carole Leach and her husband lived along Wood Street in New Eagle. “Once you walk out and see your house on fire, what do you do? Stand there and...
Real Estate Transfers For August 2022
Fall may be on its way and for some the summer heat has subsided, but for others, the real estate market is still too hot and now is the time to make the move!. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for August 2022 for Ellwood City and the surrounding areas.
Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
Route 356 renovation in Allegheny Township on pace to be finished by midfall
A midfall reopening remains on track in Allegheny Township for the massive Route 356 renovation project that began in April. The project spans an area from near the Weinels Crossroads section of the township to the area near the corner of Route 356 and White Cloud Road. Ligonier Construction crews...
