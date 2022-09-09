Read full article on original website
WTVC
Recognize him? Person of interest sought for shooting investigation in Catoosa County
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a person of interest in a recent shooting in Rossville. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Facebook page says the incident happened on September 8th on Nawaka Avenue in Rossville. CCSO says a man was...
WTVC
Search for suspect prompts soft lockdown at Ringgold Middle, Ringgold High Thursday
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Students at Ringgold Middle School and Ringgold High School were on soft lockdown Thursday morning as authorities searched for a suspect nearby. The lockdowns have since lifted for both schools, according to Catoosa County Schools spokeswoman Marissa Brower. Brower says a suspect ran away from police...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
TBI investigating shooting that left one man dead in Gruetli-Laager
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting involving the Grundy County Sheriff's Office that left one man dead on Wednesday.
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
WKRN News 2
TBI investigating Grundy County fatal officer-involved shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County Wednesday night that ended with a man dead.
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
WTVC
Pedestrian struck, killed in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — A person was struck and killed in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). The accident happened a little after 9:30 p.m. at 11200 Hixson Pike. EMS personnel arrived to find the person deceased. An HCSO release did not identify the victim.
WTVC
TBI: Grundy County deputies shoot, kill man who pointed pellet rifle at them Wednesday
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies shot and killed a man who pointed a pellet rifle at them Wednesday night in Grundy County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The incident happened at about 10 p.m. at a residence on the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged
On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
WTVC
Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
WTVC
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
WTVC
Single vehicle accident on I-24 sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A single vehicle accident on I-24 in Chattanooga sent a 36-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says they were notified of a single-vehicle accident on the interstate with possible entrapment. When officers arrived they found the driver of one of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 14
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant called to report his vehicle stolen. He advised it was taken some time during the night. There are no suspects. The vehicle was entered in NCIC. 22-012720- 191 Cecil Lane- Fight- The caller advised two females...
WTVCFOX
Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI
LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
WTVC
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
WTVC
Chattanooga mom who lost teen daughter in crash advocates for driver's education classes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Teen drivers in Tennessee are not required to take a driver's education class before getting their license, but the state department highly recommends it. Now, a Chattanooga mom who lost her daughter to a teen driver is advocating for teaching teens how to be prepared on...
WTVC
Recognize them? 'Tiara bandit,' accomplice sought in Catoosa County after storage burglary
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying 2 burglary suspects, one of whom chose some notable headgear while committing the crime. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page calls the man seen in surveillance photos the 'Tiara Bandit.'. The sheriff's office...
WTVC
Pit bull attacks, kills man in Polk County, sheriff's office says
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A dog attacked and killed a man at a home in Polk County Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Steve Ross says the dog, a pit bull, was owned by the man's family, and identifies the victim as 32-year-old Rusty Shane Burris.
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
