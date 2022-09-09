Read full article on original website
Related
LehighValleyLive.com
New Jersey boys soccer preview: How will Hackettstown, Voorhees replace top scorers?
There was plenty to celebrate for boys soccer fans in Hunterdon and Warren County last fall. Voorhees made a run to both the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final and the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 2 semifinal last year while Hackettstown captured the NJSIAA North 2 Group 2 sectional title.
The boys soccer player of the week helped his team get off to best start in recent memory
The boys soccer season got underway less than a month ago in Pennsylvania, but a number of players throughout the Lehigh Valley have already made their presence on the pitch known this fall. Here’s a look at players throughout the region who hit the ground running in 2022. Star...
Girls soccer rankings: 3 EPC unbeatens lead the pack
The first girls soccer rankings of the season has plenty of familiar faces. The Top 10 has six teams from the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, three from the Colonial League and one from New Jersey. Scroll down for the rankings.
Girls soccer stars of week: Top selection tallied 8 goals in game
The first set of girls soccer stars of the week uses stats dating back to the beginning of the season. Plenty of players are off to high-scoring sprees so far this year. Scroll down to see the stars of the week in New Jersey, the Colonial League and the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference along with the overall lehighvalleylive.com Girls Soccer Player of the Week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These high school football stars pushed their teams to victory in Week 3
It was a relatively quiet week for statistical performances in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division. Elsewhere, however, big numbers popped up all over the place. Here are the standout outings among Colonial League, EPC and local New Jersey programs. Also, see who took home overall Football Player of the...
Lehigh Valley weather: Western wildfire smoke will turn skies orange in Pa. and N.J.
Smoke from western wildfires is drifting across the country and has reached the sky high above Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While the smoke has caused air quality alerts in some states, it is currently too high to cause any health problems on the ground here — or even be noticed during the daytime, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Staarmann told lehighvalleylive.com.
Drought watch still in effect in Pa., N.J.: Recent rain hasn’t cancelled out Lehigh Valley’s dry summer
Drought watches persist in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where residents are still asked to cut down on water use. Recent rain has returned some green to lawn grass but has not yet undone the dry summer across the region. The U.S. Drought Monitor this week reported abnormally dry or drought conditions across nearly all of New Jersey and one-third of Pennsylvania.
56 dogs from southern shelters flown to N.J for a second chance
With big eyes, wagging tails and dreams of a life beyond shelter walls, 56 dogs from Louisiana and Alabama arrived at Morristown Airport Tuesday morning in what would be the first stop on the road to the rest of their lives. After being offloaded at the small Morris County airport,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s how Lehigh Valley colleges fared in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings
Ten Lehigh Valley schools have made it onto this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list. On Monday, U.S. News released the 2022-23 rankings, which allow students to compare the quality of the education offered by 1,500 American colleges and universities. Data was collected from schools in spring and summer of 2022, and ACT and SAT scores reflect testing periods from 2020 to 2021, according to U.S. News.
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
N.J. State Park cop from Warren County stole $160K from his own unions, AG says
A New Jersey State Park Police officer has been indicted on charges he raided the coffers of two unions he ran to fund plane tickets and lavish dinners in New York and Philadelphia, authorities said. Chris Smith, 48, is accused of stealing at least $160,000 from the unions over a...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iranian nationals charged with massive hacking scheme targeting N.J., Pa. computer systems
Three residents of Iran face federal charges for hacking computers in the United States, including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where victims included a domestic violence shelter, a township in Union County, and an accounting firm in Morris County. The suspects – who have remained in Iran – are charged...
Long-awaited Wawa in Lower Nazareth set to open Thursday
Patrons Thursday will finally be able to shop at the Lehigh Valley’s newest Wawa store. The store at 4089 Jandy Boulevard in Lower Nazareth Township is hosting a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Wawa will distribute limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts to the first 100 customers beginning at 8 a.m.
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
Monster Jam to return to PPL Center in early 2023
As the calendar eases into the second half of the year, events for 2023 are starting to pop up. One of the first in the Lehigh Valley will be none other than everyone’s favorite “unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience,” Monster Jam. The popular monster truck rally...
Will I pay tax if I use a 529 plan for K-12 tuition?
Q. I live in New Jersey and work in New York so I file tax returns for both states. I also have a NY Saves 529 plan for my kids’ college expenses. If I would like to open another 529 account in a state which does conform to the federal law with regards to K-12 tuition, will I have to report it on my New York tax return when I use it for K-12 expenses and will I have to pay taxes to New York on the earnings?
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0