Q. I live in New Jersey and work in New York so I file tax returns for both states. I also have a NY Saves 529 plan for my kids’ college expenses. If I would like to open another 529 account in a state which does conform to the federal law with regards to K-12 tuition, will I have to report it on my New York tax return when I use it for K-12 expenses and will I have to pay taxes to New York on the earnings?

INCOME TAX ・ 11 HOURS AGO