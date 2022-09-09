ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Girls soccer stars of week: Top selection tallied 8 goals in game

The first set of girls soccer stars of the week uses stats dating back to the beginning of the season. Plenty of players are off to high-scoring sprees so far this year. Scroll down to see the stars of the week in New Jersey, the Colonial League and the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference along with the overall lehighvalleylive.com Girls Soccer Player of the Week.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Western wildfire smoke will turn skies orange in Pa. and N.J.

Smoke from western wildfires is drifting across the country and has reached the sky high above Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While the smoke has caused air quality alerts in some states, it is currently too high to cause any health problems on the ground here — or even be noticed during the daytime, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Staarmann told lehighvalleylive.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Drought watch still in effect in Pa., N.J.: Recent rain hasn’t cancelled out Lehigh Valley’s dry summer

Drought watches persist in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where residents are still asked to cut down on water use. Recent rain has returned some green to lawn grass but has not yet undone the dry summer across the region. The U.S. Drought Monitor this week reported abnormally dry or drought conditions across nearly all of New Jersey and one-third of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s how Lehigh Valley colleges fared in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Ten Lehigh Valley schools have made it onto this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list. On Monday, U.S. News released the 2022-23 rankings, which allow students to compare the quality of the education offered by 1,500 American colleges and universities. Data was collected from schools in spring and summer of 2022, and ACT and SAT scores reflect testing periods from 2020 to 2021, according to U.S. News.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Monster Jam to return to PPL Center in early 2023

As the calendar eases into the second half of the year, events for 2023 are starting to pop up. One of the first in the Lehigh Valley will be none other than everyone’s favorite “unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience,” Monster Jam. The popular monster truck rally...
MOTORSPORTS
LehighValleyLive.com

Will I pay tax if I use a 529 plan for K-12 tuition?

Q. I live in New Jersey and work in New York so I file tax returns for both states. I also have a NY Saves 529 plan for my kids’ college expenses. If I would like to open another 529 account in a state which does conform to the federal law with regards to K-12 tuition, will I have to report it on my New York tax return when I use it for K-12 expenses and will I have to pay taxes to New York on the earnings?
INCOME TAX
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy