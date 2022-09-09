ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
MARSHALL, MI
Two Howell residents hospitalized after Pinckney Road crash

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at approximately 2:38 p.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Pinckney Road (D-19), just south of Wright Road in Marion Township. According to the preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old Howell resident driving a 2010 Ford Focus...
HOWELL, MI
Marshall, MI
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead

ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Lansing police need your help solving murder case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
LANSING, MI
Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges

(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
LONG BEACH, IN
Victim of weekend fatal shooting identified by police

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning, September 11. 53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI

