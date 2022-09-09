Read full article on original website
go955.com
Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
wkzo.com
Suspect described as suicidal in custody after alleged gunfire in multi-county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
go955.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
thelivingstonpost.com
Two Howell residents hospitalized after Pinckney Road crash
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at approximately 2:38 p.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Pinckney Road (D-19), just south of Wright Road in Marion Township. According to the preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old Howell resident driving a 2010 Ford Focus...
Suspect arrested after chase involving shots at deputies
A suspect has been arrested after a long car and foot chase, in which several police departments provided their assistance.
WWMTCw
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
WNEM
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
Crash in southern Kent County leaves 3 dead
ALTO, MI -- Three people now have died from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday, Sept. 13 south of Lowell. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street and two others died later, state police said Tuesday. Those who...
Lansing police need your help solving murder case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
1 man dead after shooting Tuesday night in Lansing
A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 100 block of east Barnes Avenue, according to the Lansing Police Department.
hometownnewsnow.com
Contractor Nailed on Drug Charges
(Long Beach, IN) - Police say a professional drywall finisher doing work in Long Beach was driving erratically before being caught with a dangerous narcotic. Valerie Taylor, 47, is charged with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. She was being held for authorities in Cass County, Michigan, which had a warrant out for her arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
go955.com
Victim of weekend fatal shooting identified by police
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning, September 11. 53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
Police ID the victim of the body found on side of the road in Jackson County
A victim, 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman from Georgia, has been identified as the person who was found dead on the side of the road Friday in Jackson’s Summit Township.
Man assaulted on trail near Ionia, deputies say
An elderly man showed up at the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office Monday to report that he had been assaulted on a trail near Ionia, deputies said.
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
WZZM 13
Kent County deputy fired, faces battery charge in off-duty incident
The alleged assault happened in August at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County. Investigation into this case led the Kent County Sheriff's Office to fire him.
WWMTCw
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
