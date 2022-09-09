Read full article on original website
Thursday storms could linger into Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms to get going over...
Windy Wednesday across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south, and mostly sunny skies will push temperatures into the lower and middle 90s. A relatively weak weather maker...
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
Warm and breezy, storms return Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that storm chances will return to Kansas on Thursday as unseasonably warm weather continues. It will be a mild start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs will make it near 90 degrees. South winds will be gusty during the afternoon.
Hit/miss storm chances mid-late week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer-like temperatures will be common over Kansas for the remainder of the week and while there is some chance for rain, especially Thursday, it won’t be for everyone. Gusty south winds and highs in the 90s look likely for Wednesday. Much of the state will...
‘Tasty Tuesday’ draws crowds to Hutchinson on 5th day of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The fifth day of the 109th Kansas State Fair featured one of the annual celebration’s main draws, the food. As part of “Tasty Tuesday,” select vendors at the fair offered smaller portions for $2. This included everything from funnel cakes to pizza. Thirteen...
Drought impacting water wells in Wichita
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
Wichita Wind Surge to host 2 USD 259 high school football games
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will add two USD 259 high school football games to its schedule. West High v. Northwest will be played on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m., and South High v. West High on Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m. “Wichita Public Schools...
Back to summer temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Afternoon temperatures will be climbing back to the 90s in the coming days, putting us well above normal for mid-September and not a drop of rain expected through Wednesday. Skies will be clear on Tuesday with highs near 90 with light south winds for much of...
Where’s Shane? Tasty Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out!. Today is Tasty Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair, where participating vendors will have food for just 2 bucks! We’ll be getting an up-close look at some of those tasty food items you can grab while you’re out! Find out more about the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!
Sedgwick Co. leaders react to Wichita's decision not to prosecute marijuana violations
The students join dozens of other students from around Kansas who also made the cut. Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner...
Wichita Fire Department builds temporary site due to Amidon bridge construction
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is building a temporary fire station in northwest Wichita with construction on the Amidon bridge set to begin next week. The city will partially close the Amidon Street Bridge on Sept. 19 with a full closure the first week of October. The...
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
New COVID-19 boosters arrive in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) has received its shipment of the new, reformulated Pfizer COVID-19 booster and is ready to start administering shots to those who are eligible. Everyone 12 and over who is fully vaccinated, including those who have already received booster shots, is encouraged to get the updated booster. It is called “bivalent” because it targets both the original coronavirus and Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5 that are causing almost all new COVID-19 infections in Kansas.
DIW: Hismile Teeth Whitening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Purple shampoo is used to brighten up brassy blondes. So, can a purple dye whiten up yellow teeth using a similar concept?. The makers of Hismile Teeth Whitening say their product works as a brightening booster for your enamel. Ads for the product have been popping up all over Periodontist Dr. Tanner Brock’s social media accounts.
Evacuated residents return home after gas leak repaired near Wichita State University
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The repair to an approximate four-inch gas line stopped a leak and cleared about 100 residents to return to their homes in an area south of Wichita State University. A battalion chief with the Wichita Fire Department said a contractor struck the gas line in the 4000 block of East Regents, near North Fountain Street.
Rain and much cooler weather arrives
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will have moved through Kansas by Saturday morning and there will be a chill in the air throughout the day. Compared to temperatures lately, this will be an abrupt change for the Plains. Rain can be expected nearly statewide, but amounts will hardly be enough to change the drought conditions.
Kansas State BOE approves proposal to address perceived competitive imbalance in high school sports
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Board of Education at its meeting Wednesday, narrowly approved a proposal from the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) to address a perceived competitive imbalance between public and private school athletics in the state. In a 6-4 vote, the state board approved...
Windfarm proposal moves to Harvey Co. Commission
Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends by corruption claims. Updated: 9 hours ago. The corruption claims stem from the county...
Parents reminded to have safety plan for children at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Total attendance for the Kansas State Fair this year is expected to reach about 350,000. The 10-day event kicked off last Friday, Sept. 9, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. With the healthy turnout comes safety reminders. For families going to the fair, personal protection expert...
