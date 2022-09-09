Read full article on original website
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say
A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Person in critical condition after shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — A shooting in broad daylight left one person with serious injuries in Mattapan on Wednesday afternoon. Boston Police say they responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1216 Blue Hill Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. The victim’s injuries are considered life threatening....
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
Suspect in car theft drove 21 miles on rims before striking police cars, police say
A suspect in a car theft out of Rhode Island allegedly drove 21 miles on flat tires and then slammed into three police cruisers in an attempt to flee arrest on Wednesday morning, a report said. The incident began around 3 a.m. when a state trooper on Route 190 in...
fallriverreporter.com
One sent to the hospital after crews respond to serious nighttime crash on Route 140
Officials are investigating after personnel responded to a serious crash late Wednesday. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a single vehicle crash took place on Route 140 at Myricks Street last night just before 10:00 p.m. Photo courtesy of Lakeville Fire Department. Lakeville Ambulance 3 transported one patient to St....
8-year-old boy in critical condition and several others seriously injured following rollover vehicle crash in Holliston
Multiple individuals suffered serious injuries — including an 8-year-old who’s in critical condition — after their sedan crashed in a single-vehicle rollover incident in Holliston on Sunday night. A Holliston Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of several people injured from a crash in...
whdh.com
First on 7: Driver crashes into home in Chelsea, several cars damaged
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a two-family home on Carmel Street in Chelsea early this morning, damaging at least six parked cars. The car slammed into the home around 1 a.m. this morning, crushing the front of it and deploying the airbags. A gray car down the street also appeared to be involved– its front bumper was lying in the middle of the street. A total of six parked cars were damaged; one had its side mirrors ripped off and several others had dents and scratches.
WCVB
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
17-year-old student arrested following stabbing of another student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood
A 17-year-old male Jeremiah E. Burke High School student has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another high school student in Boston on Monday. In a release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a report of a student stabbed at Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday at around 11 a.m.
whdh.com
Local family asks for help to find missing puppy from Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A local family is asking for the public’s help to find their 15-week-old puppy who might be in danger after he was stolen from the family’s home in Mattapan. Neighbors said they saw a man steal the family’s puppy, named Q, off the porch of...
miltontimes.com
Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station
A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police looking for missing and endangered 14-year-old girl that may be with mother
Police are looking for a missing and endangered girl believed to be with her biological mother. According to Rockland Police, Jaylanna Curtin-Green was last seen in Rockland on Monday at 2:30 p.m. She is described as a 14-year-old female. Jaylanna is 5’2 tall and weighs 120lbs. She has long...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: Red Line service disrupted after 14-year-old ‘intentionally’ stepped in front of train
Shuttle buses replaced Red Line service between the MBTA’s JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations Wednesday afternoon after a 14-year-old male Boston student “intentionally” stepped in front of and was struck by a train, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News. According to Sullivan, the student...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: 2 men facing charges after manager of North Shore Dunkin’ kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing charges after a Dunkin’ manager was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Salem last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Jose Louis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, were arrested on charges including armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department. According to police, Feliz is the victim’s boyfriend.
Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel
BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
Dorchester man Dwayne D. Harper charged in connection with home invasion that resulted in the death of Quincy man
A Dorchester man accused of taking part in an apartment robbery that ended in the death of a 32-year-old Quincy man was arrested on a warrant Monday morning, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday to charges...
