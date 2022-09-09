ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say

A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
MALDEN, MA
NECN

Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston

A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person in critical condition after shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — A shooting in broad daylight left one person with serious injuries in Mattapan on Wednesday afternoon. Boston Police say they responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1216 Blue Hill Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. The victim’s injuries are considered life threatening....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

First on 7: Driver crashes into home in Chelsea, several cars damaged

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a two-family home on Carmel Street in Chelsea early this morning, damaging at least six parked cars. The car slammed into the home around 1 a.m. this morning, crushing the front of it and deploying the airbags. A gray car down the street also appeared to be involved– its front bumper was lying in the middle of the street. A total of six parked cars were damaged; one had its side mirrors ripped off and several others had dents and scratches.
CHELSEA, MA
WCVB

Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston

BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

17-year-old student arrested following stabbing of another student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood

A 17-year-old male Jeremiah E. Burke High School student has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another high school student in Boston on Monday. In a release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a report of a student stabbed at Jeremiah Burke High School in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday at around 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Local family asks for help to find missing puppy from Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local family is asking for the public’s help to find their 15-week-old puppy who might be in danger after he was stolen from the family’s home in Mattapan. Neighbors said they saw a man steal the family’s puppy, named Q, off the porch of...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station

A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 men facing charges after manager of North Shore Dunkin’ kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing charges after a Dunkin’ manager was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Salem last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Jose Louis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, were arrested on charges including armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department. According to police, Feliz is the victim’s boyfriend.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
BOSTON, MA
