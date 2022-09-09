CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a two-family home on Carmel Street in Chelsea early this morning, damaging at least six parked cars. The car slammed into the home around 1 a.m. this morning, crushing the front of it and deploying the airbags. A gray car down the street also appeared to be involved– its front bumper was lying in the middle of the street. A total of six parked cars were damaged; one had its side mirrors ripped off and several others had dents and scratches.

CHELSEA, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO