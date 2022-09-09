ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

To Do List: King Richard's Faire, community celebrations

By Rachel Holt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l2GQ_0hoPnf8h00

To Do List: King Richard's Faire, Riverfest at Assembly Row, Free Community Day at Discovery Acton 01:16

BOSTON - This weekend there's a celebration of community with a full day of activities planned for all ages - plus New England's largest running Renaissance festival.

FREE COMMUNITY DAY TO DISCOVERY ACTON

Discovery Museum Acton is hosting Community Day with a schedule that includes crafts, a kid parade, music and dancing. The event is happening both indoors and outdoors. Reservations are required in advance through the museum's website.

https://www.discoveryacton.org/free-community-day

When: Saturday, September 10 (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
Where: 177 Main Street (Route 27), Acton
Cost: Free (Reservations required)

RIVERFEST AT ASSEMBLY ROW

Also on Saturday, Riverfest is at Assembly Row. The free event includes a mini artisan market with local goods for sale. You'll also find kid-friendly activities and local bands playing on two different stages throughout the day. At around 8:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks show over the Mystic River.

https://assemblyrow.com/visit/events/riverfest-2022/

When: Saturday, September 10 (Boston Women's Artisan Market Noon to 6 p.m., Live music and family activities 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., fireworks around 8:30 p.m.)
Where: Assembly Row and Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park
Cost: Free

KING RICHARD'S FAIRE

New England's largest and longest-running Renaissance festival is back for its 41st season. King Richard's Faire is open during the weekends through October 23. At the 80-acre site in Carver you'll see it all - jousting, live theatre, jugglers - you name it.

https://kingrichardsfaire.net/

When: Weekends September 3 to October 23 (Including October 10). Gates open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 235 Main St., Carver
Cost: Tickets $39 adult (12+); $20 for children ages 4-11; free for children under 3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts

(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
MEDFORD, MA
hot969boston.com

What The Fluff? Things To Know About This Weekend’s 2022 Fluff Festival

What the fluff? What a great line for the Fluff Festival. I don’t know why it makes me laugh so much. Anyway, the 2022 Fluff Festival is coming and I have everything you need to know about this sweet event. The Fluff Festival returns for a 17th year honoring the invention of Marshmallow Fluff. You know, that sticky sweet white stuff, that pairs best with a nice slab of peanut butter on white bread. I’m sure everyone has their favorite way to eat the stuff, including right off the spoon. But the most popular is the PB & Fluff sandwich.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Dianna Carney

6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy

(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
MARSHFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Society
City
Carver, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Acton, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Pub Offers Amazing All-You-Can-Eat Wings Deal

WORCESTER - Quinn's Irish Pub on West Boylston Street in Worcester is now offering an all-you-can-eat special on wings on Thursdays. The wing deal includes bone-in and boneless wings and customers can choose between 12 different flavors, including buffalo, barbeque, mango habanero, garlic buffalo, sweet teriyaki, garlic cajun, garlic parmesan, sweet chili, chipotle BBQ, Nashville hot, Golden BBQ and Jamaican Jerk.
WORCESTER, MA
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Jewish community, supporters gather in Saugus following hate incident

SAUGUS (CBS) - A large crowd gathered outside Saugus Town Hall Wednesday night to come together following an incident of hate over the weekend. "My first thought was, 'here we go again,'" said 90-year-old Ruthie Berg. "Everybody needs a scapegoat, you know? They blame the Jews for everything." She's talking about an incident over the weekend. On September 11, members of a known white supremacist group hung a banner over a Route 1 overpass that read, "Jews Did 9/11." "On the scale of outrageous statements, this was up there simply in the brazenness of it," said Rabbi Yossi Lipsker, who ran the event....
SAUGUS, MA
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Riverfront Park#Linus Parade#Discovery Acton#Renaissance#Assembly Row#Faire New England
rock929rocks.com

Watch Dropkick Murphys Ken Casey Rant Against MAGA

A Dropkick Murphys Ken Casey rant is a thing of beauty to behold. And his latest raver doesn’t disappoint. Boston’s beloved Celtic punks were deep into their set at Allentown Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 1 when Ken went off. Let’s dive right in. I created...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Volunteers package meals for Greater Boston Food Bank during day of service

BOSTON -- An incredible outpouring of love was on display at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury Monday as more than 500 volunteers spent the day measuring, pouring, bagging, and boxing up meals for the Greater Boston Food Bank. It was all part of Boston's pledge to "Do Good" on the 9/11 National Day of Service. With the help of Meals of Hope and Boston Cares, company volunteers are turning tragedy into a day of giving by creating packets of oatmeal to be distributed to families in great need of a healthy meal. "We still need to do the work and take care...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Caught in Southie

Southie Stranger Things: What the hell is this?

One CIS reader, Rilla Perkins, sent us this photo of a strange, blueish/purple glowing mass floating in the sky behind the clouds over Southie. It was captured on Tuesday night from the South End with an iPhone. No editing has been done to the photo. (Make sure to follow Rilla on Instagram)
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tractor-trailer "Storrowed" on Memorial Drive in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - The roof of the tractor-trailer was torn off after it hit a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge early Thursday morning.Packages from the truck were scattered on the street after the crash around 6 a.m. Some were marked "eggs." It's not clear yet if anyone was hurt. The truck pulled over on Magazine Street. It was heading to a nearby Trader Joe's to make a delivery.The crash is known as a "Storrowing" in the Boston area because drivers have been repeatedly warned for years, if they're operating a truck or U-Haul, they need to stay off Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive because all three roads have overpasses as low as nine feet.The most recent "Storrowing" happened exactly two weeks ago on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks Show

(Photo by Jonas Von Werne) (PEMBROKE, MA) The Town of Pembroke is celebrating"those that volunteer & work for the town of Pembroke with a great FIREWORKS display!" This fun, family event will kick off before the fireworks display, earlier in the afternoon with a 'Family Tailgating' party. This event is being held at the Pembroke High School athletic fields, which will provide plenty of free parking for event attendees. In addition to the fireworks show and tailgating party, this celebration festivity will include delicious fares from local food trucks, vendors, live music, and kid-friendly activities!
PEMBROKE, MA
CBS Boston

Nonbinary runner says "it's important" to be represented at Boston Marathon

BOSTON - The moment Zackary Harris finished the New York City Marathon as its first ever winner in the race's new nonbinary category is a moment they wish their high school self could've known would come. "For me it was kind of astonishing that I was good at a sport because I never really been good at sports as a kid. Football evaded me, basketball, [I was] terrible," they explained. Running became an outlet, until homophobia and bullying from teammates led Harris to quit the team. After coming out as nonbinary their junior year of college and feeling welcomed and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Teen riding bike 50 miles to honor cousin who died from cancer

HOLDEN - A family in Central Mass. has been missing their sunshine for 10 long years. Sweet Sophia, who passed away from complications of leukemia. "You feel like you haven't held her, smelled her, heard her in so long. And at the same time, it feels like it just happened yesterday," Sophia's mother, Rebecca Kuczarski said. "She was really sweet. She was a bright light in our life. Yeah, I miss her, a lot. Every day," cousin Remy St. Germain added. This family lives life for her; their girl who is forever four. Sixteen-year-old Remy, from Holden, wears...
HOLDEN, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy