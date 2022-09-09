To Do List: King Richard's Faire, community celebrations

To Do List: King Richard's Faire, Riverfest at Assembly Row, Free Community Day at Discovery Acton 01:16

BOSTON - This weekend there's a celebration of community with a full day of activities planned for all ages - plus New England's largest running Renaissance festival.

FREE COMMUNITY DAY TO DISCOVERY ACTON

Discovery Museum Acton is hosting Community Day with a schedule that includes crafts, a kid parade, music and dancing. The event is happening both indoors and outdoors. Reservations are required in advance through the museum's website.

https://www.discoveryacton.org/free-community-day

When: Saturday, September 10 (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Where: 177 Main Street (Route 27), Acton

Cost: Free (Reservations required)

RIVERFEST AT ASSEMBLY ROW

Also on Saturday, Riverfest is at Assembly Row. The free event includes a mini artisan market with local goods for sale. You'll also find kid-friendly activities and local bands playing on two different stages throughout the day. At around 8:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks show over the Mystic River.

https://assemblyrow.com/visit/events/riverfest-2022/

When: Saturday, September 10 (Boston Women's Artisan Market Noon to 6 p.m., Live music and family activities 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., fireworks around 8:30 p.m.)

Where: Assembly Row and Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park

Cost: Free

KING RICHARD'S FAIRE

New England's largest and longest-running Renaissance festival is back for its 41st season. King Richard's Faire is open during the weekends through October 23. At the 80-acre site in Carver you'll see it all - jousting, live theatre, jugglers - you name it.

https://kingrichardsfaire.net/

When: Weekends September 3 to October 23 (Including October 10). Gates open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 235 Main St., Carver

Cost: Tickets $39 adult (12+); $20 for children ages 4-11; free for children under 3