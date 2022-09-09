Read full article on original website
Trooper honored for role in Amtrak crash rescues
Trooper honored for role in Amtrak crash rescues

Though the investigation into the deadly Amtrak crash in Chariton County continues, the Missouri State Highway Patrol honored one of its own for his response. Ashley Byrd has details.
Amtrak cancels overnight service in Missouri, disruptions from impending strike
Amtrak cancels overnight service in Missouri, disruptions from impending strike

Amtrak is canceling all long-distance trains beginning today saying this is to avoid disruptions before an impending rail worker strike later this week. Ashley Byrd reports.
Missouri Legislature back in Jefferson City for the start of a special session
Missouri Legislature back in Jefferson City for the start of a special session

The Missouri Legislature is back in Jefferson City for the start of a special session. Alisa Nelson reports.
‘Cannabus’ doctor arrested in Southeast Missouri sting operation
A Sunset Hills physician who gained attention for her medical marijuana patient registration events out of a “Cannabus” has been arrested on felony drug charges following an undercover operation. 49-year-old Dr. Zinia Thomas, who made headlines in 2019 when the Missouri highway patrol said it was investigating her clinic, was arrested Sept. 1 in Wayne County after a multi-agency operation two days prior in Butler County. Thomas faces felony delivery of controlled substance charges in both counties and posted $25,000 bail on Wednesday in Wayne County. A drug task force member reported finding three pounds of medical grade marijuana and capsules that were found to be MDMA, also known as ecstasy, classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. You can learn more in the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Conservation asks hunters to help with turkey population tracking
Conservation asks hunters to help with turkey population tracking

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking turkey hunters for a favor this year. Ashley Byrd explains.
U.S. Chamber Foundation says Missouri’s economy loses $1.35 billion annually due to childcare issues
The U.S. Chamber Foundation says Missouri’s economy loses an estimated 1.35 billion dollars annually due to childcare issues. It says one-third of Missouri families report that they or someone in their household left a job, did not take a job, or greatly changed jobs because of problems with childcare in the last 12 months. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says solving the state’s childcare access problems would allow Missouri to grow.
MO commission finalizes recommendations designed to put more teachers in classrooms
Missouri’s teacher shortage is complicated and a statewide commission is finalizing a variety of recommendations designed to put more teachers in classrooms. The recommendations will be handed over to the Missouri Board of Education to then work with the state legislature to try and pass next session. Commission Chairman Mark Walker says one of the top recommendations would boost the starting teacher pay to at least 38-thousand-dollars annually.
Missouri’s Archery Deer Hunting Season Opens today
Thousands of Missouri hunters are expected to take part in the first archery deer season which opens today and runs through November 11th. Macon County conservation agent Jared Kelly outlines this year’s deer limits. Kelly is urging all deer hunters to make safety their number-one priority. The second archery...
