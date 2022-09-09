A Sunset Hills physician who gained attention for her medical marijuana patient registration events out of a “Cannabus” has been arrested on felony drug charges following an undercover operation. 49-year-old Dr. Zinia Thomas, who made headlines in 2019 when the Missouri highway patrol said it was investigating her clinic, was arrested Sept. 1 in Wayne County after a multi-agency operation two days prior in Butler County. Thomas faces felony delivery of controlled substance charges in both counties and posted $25,000 bail on Wednesday in Wayne County. A drug task force member reported finding three pounds of medical grade marijuana and capsules that were found to be MDMA, also known as ecstasy, classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. You can learn more in the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

