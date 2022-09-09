Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
Suspect arrested after multiple-county police chase, shooting
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a driver who led them on a chase through several counties also fired shots at deputies.
Suspect arrested after chase involving shots at deputies
A suspect has been arrested after a long car and foot chase, in which several police departments provided their assistance.
WWMTCw
Man steals gun, shoots at deputies while leading them on multi-county car chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 39-year-old Monroe man is facing numerous charges Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase throughout four different counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information about a suicidal subject who had been involved in a police chase in Branch County, and had fired shots at deputies earlier in the day.
wkzo.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
wtvbam.com
“Suicidal suspect” who shot at Branch County deputies taken into custody
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
MSP: Three dead after Monday crash near Alto
Three people died in a crash near Alto on Monday, police say.
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
WWMTCw
Police investigate rollover crash on West Main Street
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A vehicle flipped over after crashing into a light pole in Kalamazoo Monday, according to Kalamazoo public safety officers on scene. The crash happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Prairie Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday night: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion,...
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
WILX-TV
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
One dead after shooting on East Barnes Ave in Lansing
UPDATE 9/14/2022 – The Lansing Police Department has released additional information on the victim. LPD officials initially stated the victim was 22. He is actually 32-year-old Dominick Hopson. More updates will be released as they become available. UPDATE (11:17 p.m.) – Police have confirmed that one man is dead after a shooting on the 100 […]
wkzo.com
Police locate, arrest man related to Saturday kidnapping/shooting
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have arresting a man who allegedly kidnapped and shot at a girlfriend on Saturday morning, September 10. Authorities say that 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was found by police on Tuesday, September 13, hiding in the back of a cargo van in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street during a traffic stop.
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
WKHM
Shots Fired in the Area of Withington Stadium Tuesday Afternoon, Forces Lockdown
Due to shots fired in the area of Withington Stadium Tuesday afternoon. The eighth-grade football game between the Middle School at Parkside and Tecumseh went into lockdown. The stadium and surrounding area were put in “shelter in place” mode. The City of Jackson Police Department responded and once they issued an “all clear”, students and players were released to their parents and guardians.
Lansing police need your help solving murder case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
1 man dead after shooting Tuesday night in Lansing
A person was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 100 block of east Barnes Avenue, according to the Lansing Police Department.
WILX-TV
Police seek man accused of using stolen credit card in Delta Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card. According to authorities, the man used the stolen card at a Walmart in Delta Township on Aug. 28. Police describe the man as being in his 30-40s with a tattoo...
