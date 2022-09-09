ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

WSAZ

Marshall’s secondary rises up in South Bend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s historic win at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday was due in part to the Herd’s defense against the 8th ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The Herd forced 3 turnovers, all interceptions, and the secondary deserves a lot of credit. Here’s our report from 6...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington residents could pick changes for Prindle Field

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is asking for the community’s help in redesigning Prindle Field. The organization held a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the A.D. Lewis Community Center to receive insight from residents in the area. Based on the feedback, some of what could be coming to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Relax with The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re feeling the stress of back to school season, a local business has a way for you to relax. Dr. Ben Moosavi and Dr. Amy Vaughan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the different treatments offered at The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Meal Prep with Keeney’s Kitchen

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It can be tough to find time to prepare healthy, tasty meals with the hustle and bustle of everyday life. One couple is making those meals for you and bringing them right to your door!. Matt and Brooke Keeney with Keeney’s Kitchen stopped by First Look...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Decoding test scores with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost the time of the school year where students begin to bring home test scores. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to give some tips for decoding those scores and helping your child succeed.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: Vinton Co. schools evacuated following bomb threat

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Vinton County Local School District have announced the ongoing evacuations of the Middle and High School buildings. According to initial reports, an investigation is underway after the district received a bomb threat at the middle school. Parents that wish to pick up...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Raccoon gang sets off Charleston business’s Ring alarm, waking owners

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One Charleston business owner got quite a surprise in the middle of the night on their security camera. Jeanne Stevenson, co-owner of Echo-Lit Art and Design on Washington Street West in Charleston, says she and her partner were woken up around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the store’s Ring Alarm […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Areas of Huntington are still trying to recover from the flooding that tore through the region in May. After some delays, the Huntington Parks Department and the water board are making moves to clean up some of the debris. The cleanup happening Tuesday is in Fourpole...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Government Technology

ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.

(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
HUNTINGTON, WV

