WSAZ
Marshall’s secondary rises up in South Bend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s historic win at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday was due in part to the Herd’s defense against the 8th ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The Herd forced 3 turnovers, all interceptions, and the secondary deserves a lot of credit. Here’s our report from 6...
WOWK 13 News
Huntington residents could pick changes for Prindle Field
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is asking for the community’s help in redesigning Prindle Field. The organization held a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the A.D. Lewis Community Center to receive insight from residents in the area. Based on the feedback, some of what could be coming to […]
WSAZ
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
WSAZ
Relax with The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re feeling the stress of back to school season, a local business has a way for you to relax. Dr. Ben Moosavi and Dr. Amy Vaughan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the different treatments offered at The Retreat Aesthetics and Vitality Center.
WOWK 13 News
‘Holly Jolly Homicide’ mystery dinner theater coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Do you think you can solve a murder mystery? The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Mystery Dinner Theater, “Holly Jolly Homicide,” this December. The performance is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Holiday Inn and Suites located at West 400 2nd Ave. […]
WSAZ
Meal Prep with Keeney’s Kitchen
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It can be tough to find time to prepare healthy, tasty meals with the hustle and bustle of everyday life. One couple is making those meals for you and bringing them right to your door!. Matt and Brooke Keeney with Keeney’s Kitchen stopped by First Look...
WSAZ
Decoding test scores with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost the time of the school year where students begin to bring home test scores. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to give some tips for decoding those scores and helping your child succeed.
WSAZ
Dress for Success River Cities to celebrate ‘Sweet 16′
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can buy tickets through their Facebook page or by calling 304-522-3011.
WSAZ
New Tulsi Coenzymated B-Vitamins
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Erin and Travis from Tulsi at the Market talk about their new line of Coenzymated B Vitamins.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: Vinton Co. schools evacuated following bomb threat
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Vinton County Local School District have announced the ongoing evacuations of the Middle and High School buildings. According to initial reports, an investigation is underway after the district received a bomb threat at the middle school. Parents that wish to pick up...
WOWK 13 News
Raccoon gang sets off Charleston business’s Ring alarm, waking owners
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One Charleston business owner got quite a surprise in the middle of the night on their security camera. Jeanne Stevenson, co-owner of Echo-Lit Art and Design on Washington Street West in Charleston, says she and her partner were woken up around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the store’s Ring Alarm […]
hazard-herald.com
WSAZ
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
WSAZ
Crews work to remove leftover debris from Huntington floods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Areas of Huntington are still trying to recover from the flooding that tore through the region in May. After some delays, the Huntington Parks Department and the water board are making moves to clean up some of the debris. The cleanup happening Tuesday is in Fourpole...
WBOY 12 News
Where to have some fall fun in West Virginia
With dropping temperatures, pumpkin spice everything in stores and the autumnal equinox next week, fall is well and truly in the air.
WSAZ
Nashville recording artist to perform in Dunbar, Charleston
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emily will perform at The Bucket on Saturday, September 17 and at The Empty Glass on Sunday, September 18 in celebration of the release of her new EP MEMORY LANE due September 30.
Government Technology
ISP Announces Fiber Network Plans for Greenup County, Ky.
(TNS) — Greenup became the third local county on Tuesday to announce fiber Internet will be available to businesses and residences. The announcement from Kinetic ( Windstream) means that approximately 7,400 homes and businesses in Russell and surrounding parts of Greenup County will be equipped for high-speed fiber Internet by the end of the year.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Veteran’s Assistance announces 7 additional Virtual Access Sites
Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office (VARO) and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance (WVDA) announce the opening of seven additional Virtual Access Sites (VAS) statewide, including Beckley and Summersville. Virtual Access Sites provide veterans with access to the resources they need to meet virtually with VARO staff.
WSAZ
LST 325 coming to Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information go to visitaky.com. The LST 325 will be docked September 15th-18th and available for tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To tour the LST 325, it is $15 per adult, $7.50 for youth (6-17), and children 5 and under free (small children will need to be carried, not stroller friendly).
