Iowa DOT is now hiring snow plow drivers and hundreds of other winter jobs
(Radio Iowa) – Forecasters say high temperatures should be back in the 80s and 90s for the rest of week, but soon enough, we’ll have to start thinking about winter coats, shovels and snowmelt. Craig Bargfrede, winter operations manager for the Iowa D-O-T, says he’s thinking ahead, too, and is already starting to fill hundreds of seasonal winter positions. “This coming year, we have been approved for 633 positions statewide,” Bargfrede says. “We’re just in the early stages about putting out the advertising for these positions and starting the process of bringing those folks on board.” Those seasonal workers will be working in a variety of capacities.
New I-74 Mississippi River Bridge finalist for prestigious national award
QUAD CITIES – Sept. 15, 2022 – The new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River has been named a Top 12 finalist in the America’s Transportation Awards, the top honor for state departments of transportation from the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The joint project between Iowa and Illinois now competes for the national Grand Prize selected by an independent panel as well as the People’s Choice Award determined by an online vote.
DNR seeks help in parks on Statewide Volunteer Day — Sept. 24th
(Radio Iowa) – The chief of Iowa’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau is asking Iowans to mark Saturday, September 24th on their calendars to lend a hand with sprucing up our state parks. It’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ sixth annual Statewide Volunteer Day and Sherry Arntzen is encouraging everyone who loves and uses our park system to sign up. “We have a number of different volunteer projects in some of the parks,” Arntzen says. “It could be putting together picnic tables, painting picnic tables, picking up trash, helping with some invasive species removal, planting trees, or staining other buildings that we have.”
Looming railroad strike could impact Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Federal officials are working to try and head off a rail strike that could have a major impact on Iowa. The Iowa D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says things are in a formal presidential cooling off period that is winding down. “That period ends at 12:01a-m on Friday. So if the railroads in the last few remaining labor unions do not reach voluntary agreements by that time, then it could either mean, a strike, or it could mean that the railroads locked out the workforce,” Anderson says. He says Iowa’s rails system was hit by the pandemic just like all other modes of transportation.
Iowa Tourism Office Launches Redesigned Website, Latest Travel Guide
September 14, 2022 (Des Moines, Iowa) — The Iowa Tourism Office launched a redesign to traveliowa.com and the latest edition of the Iowa Travel Guide. The new website, the definitive source for Iowa vacation inspiration and planning, utilizes a content-first approach, highlighting unique and inspirational ideas that invite users to explore Iowa using rich photography, featured articles and interactive tools. Streamlined navigation leads users to the best content.
Sierra Club doubts Summit Carbon claim majority of landowners on board
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa company that’s proposing to pipe carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota says it’s secured the rights to more than half of the land it needs for its route through Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions says it’s partnered with 800 Iowa landowners to sign 14-hundred easement agreements. But Jessica Mazour with the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club says she’s not convinced Summit has the backing it says it does. “Once they’re done filing their list of exhibit H, which is the properties they think they need eminent domain for, then I think we can consider what numbers they’re presenting,” Mazour says.
Higher gas prices continue to impact traffic volumes in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Transportation continues to see an impact on traffic levels from gas prices. The D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says traffic had been coming back after the pandemic, but gas prices started making an impact. “Definitely noticed back in April, started seeing some of those impacts of traffic in April of 2022 compared with April of 2019 — the pre pandemic traffic levels in the state — was down four percent. And it’s generally been down three to four percent each month since then,” Anderson says. He says the May number was not as negative as some of the other months, but that is believed to be skewed by people eager to get out and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.
Food Bank of Iowa sets another peak demand record
(Radio Iowa) – With food costs and inflation remaining sky high, donations to one of the state’s largest food pantries are falling as restaurants and corporate clients cut back — at the same time food demand is peaking. Michelle Book, C-E-O of the Des Moines-based Food Bank of Iowa, says they set yet another record in July. “We served 136,000 individuals and 50,000 households across our 55-county region and that is a record breaker,” Book says. “Food Bank of Iowa is just now recognizing our 40th year of service and this is the biggest month that Food Bank of Iowa has experienced in 40 years.”
Regents review plan to ask for state funding for deferred maintenance
(Radio Iowa) – The Board of Regents Facilities Committee approved a proposal Wednesday to ask the state to chip in some money to repair buildings. Regent David Barker laid out the proposal that now goes to the full Board for a vote today (Thursday). Barker says “Thirty-million dollars per year to be matched at 50 percent by the universities — to address these building renewal needs.” He says they would also like the state to contribute another 30 million dollars to the tuition replacement appropriation they have traditionally paid to fund the existing debt service on building revenue bonds. Barker says the request is not unusual.
