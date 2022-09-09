(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Transportation continues to see an impact on traffic levels from gas prices. The D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says traffic had been coming back after the pandemic, but gas prices started making an impact. “Definitely noticed back in April, started seeing some of those impacts of traffic in April of 2022 compared with April of 2019 — the pre pandemic traffic levels in the state — was down four percent. And it’s generally been down three to four percent each month since then,” Anderson says. He says the May number was not as negative as some of the other months, but that is believed to be skewed by people eager to get out and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO