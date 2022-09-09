ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Temps will climb into the mid-90s Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 93 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 66 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 with clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Still Feeling Like Summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to feel like summer through the weekend and early next week even though the official arrival of fall is about a week away. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s and possibly flirting with 100. Rain chances are slim to none! We’re still watching for the possibility of a cold front with rain chances and cooler weather late next week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Temps will climb into the upper-90s this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 66 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 72 with clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Typical Mid-September Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It really is a typical mid-September kind of forecast. Only temperatures may be a little above average especially by day. Look for a few added clouds on Wednesday and Thursday with most highs in the lower 90s. We’ll get rid of those clouds this weekend with temperatures pushing back up into the middle 90s. Our next best chance for rain with a possible cold front comes toward middle to latter half of next week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

A cold front is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texas Oklahoma Fair kicks off in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first night of the Texas Oklahoma Fair wrapped up on Tuesday at the MPEC, but the fun on the midway will last through Saturday. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint gives us a look at the sights and sounds of the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club’s annual event.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Seymour Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Seymour Road. Firefighters arrived on scene around 5 a.m. and reported fire showing from the back of the house, according to WFFD officials. The house was reportedly vacant and...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hometown Pride Tour: Rawhide and Ruffles

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are only one day away from the 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion. So far we have highlighted the kickoff luncheon, the floats and parades, but this year’s annual event also came with a big announcement. A musical that tells the history of...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls couple killed in AZ plane crash

COCONINO COUNTY, Arizona (KAUZ) - A family member has identified a Wichita Falls couple as the victims of a deadly plane crash in a remote stretch of desert south of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Chad Wilson and Brandi Wilson were identified by a sibling. Deputies with the Coconino County...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hit-and-run crash backs up traffic on U.S. 287

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crash on southbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls backed up traffic on the freeway near Lucy Park on Tuesday. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. 287 when one of them started to switch lanes, colliding with the other car.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Plane crash takes lives of Wichita Falls business owners

UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m. According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

MSU Texas offers Moffett Library tours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Moffett Library at Midwestern State University can be a pretty daunting place for new students and members of the community. That’s why the library regularly hosts tours to show off their facilities and services. The tours are offered year-round, but library staff said they are especially important in the fall term as new students come to campus.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hometown Pride Tour: Pioneer Reunion parades

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Hometown Pride Tour continues in Henrietta on Tuesday. On Monday, we checked out the festivities for the 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the parades and floats that make them spectacular. People have been working diligently day...
HENRIETTA, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating Emmanuel Baptist Church burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking the public for any information on a burglary that happened Thursday morning at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Loop 11. WFPD Community Services and Public Information officer Jeff Hughes said the break-in happened around 1 a.m. and caused several...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said members of their SWAT team discovered hundred of pills containing fentanyl during a search on Wednesday at the Stone Ridge Apartments. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper, 21-year-old Andrew Byrd was arrested during a traffic stop at a...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Child Welfare Resource Fair happening Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Life Skills & Essential Development and 2INgage will be hosting a Child Welfare Resource Fair on Wednesday. The fair will happen at the YMCA at 5001 Bill Bartley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Child welfare and education professionals, as well as families, are invited...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Teacher shortages continue to be a problem around the country and school districts in Texoma are not exempt. Wichita Falls ISD introduced a new plan on Tuesday to help out. WFISD school board officials approved a waiver certification for teachers during Tuesday’s meeting. This will...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

