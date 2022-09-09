ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

NCIS boss promises serious romances in season 20

NCIS showrunner Steven D Binder has promised some serious romances in the police procedural's upcoming 20th season. The season 19 finale saw Special Agent Knight (Katrina Law) and Dr Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) share a kiss and, according to Binder, it seems like season 20 will see their relationship blossom differently from the way other romances have done on the show before.
Now TV: rewind and fast forward

Anyone else getting problems on Now TV when trying to rewind or fast forward?. Either one I try, it won't play where I stop it, but just scoots straight back to the start. Very frustrating if I've missed part of the show as instead of rewinding the last ten minutes, I have to let it play all the way through again.
First look at This Is Us star in new Christmas horror movie

A first look at This Is Us star Chrissy Metz in upcoming Christmas horror movie A Creature Was Stirring has been released. Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired the world rights to the film, which also stars Annalise Basso (Snowpiercer), Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween) and Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl). The first...
The Walking Dead boss still hasn't decided on finale's ending

The Walking Dead boss Scott M Gimple has admitted that they are yet to confirm a final final scene for the show. The AMC series is due to come to an end in November, and while the last episodes have been filmed, it seems that the show bosses are still yet to decide on a possible post-credits scene.
Gogglebox's Malone family explain why they're missing so far this season

Gogglebox favourites the Malones are too busy riding the rollercoasters of Disneyland to judge TV programmes, it seems. On Instagram last weekend, dad Tom Snr took over wife Julie's account to address their absence from the sofa this series, which they've entertained us on since 2014. "Right here we are,...
Emmerdale - Liv

She is by far the worst character in the show and I really wish they would kill her off in the upcoming stunt. I've never really got the love for the character tbh. I really cant see what Vinny see's in her. OK she is attractive, but what else has...
Sound problem on UHD?

Is anyone else experiencing a slight sound distortion on BT Ultimate? It was so annoying last night during the football I switched to HD. Is anyone else experiencing a slight sound distortion on BT Ultimate? It was so annoying last night during the football I switched to HD. Hi The...
Planet Rock app

I use mine on a Samsung Android. It’s a piece of rubbish, it runs for about 60-90 seconds and then stops. I use the Absolute Radio app (same group) and after 5mins or so it just stops. I read somewhere that it is probably to do with aggressive power management on Samsung in particular, so it might be worth looking at power settings for that particular app.
WhatsApp question

This morning I was having a WhatsApp video discussion with a family member in France with me on an iPhone SE (3rd Generation) and him on some kind of Android phone. We were having a discussion about some paper documents which I had laid out on the floor and so my phone was almost horizontal much of the time.
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4

Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator

Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
The Witcher season 3 shares very exciting filming update

The Witcher season 3 has officially finished filming. The Netflix fantasy, which recently hit a snag in production due to COVID-19, is now wrapped up shooting-wise, according to executive producer Steve Gaub. Posting a picture of a skull on a bookcase on Instagram, he commented: "And that's a picture wrap...
She-Hulk episode 5 just explained Daredevil's big MCU change

She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. Early on in She-Hulk, Jen says "I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows." Whether you believe that or not, and regardless of your feelings towards She-Hulk's endless preoccupation with cameos, it's certainly working in our favour when it comes to one horny guy in particular.
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of

She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
First look at Stranger Things star as Santa Claus in new action movie

Stranger Things favourite David Harbour is a hard-case Santa Claus in the first image from Violent Night. Coming to cinemas on December 2, this genre-mashing action flick was originally announced last November, with John Wick producers Pat Casey and Josh Miller and Dead Snow director Tommy Wirkola behind it. "When...
Ticket to Paradise is a rom-com throwback – for better and worse

Rom-coms have been having a resurgence over recent years, mainly thanks to Netflix, and they're now coming back to dominate the big screen. We've got Bros and What's Love Got to Do With It? in the coming months, but first out of the gate is Ticket to Paradise. The new...
