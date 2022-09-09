ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President in Ohio for Intel groundbreaking

By Mark Feuerborn
 6 days ago

NEW ALBANY, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Amidst a scene of pomp, circumstance and heavy machinery, President Joe Biden helped Intel break ground Friday on a $20 billion facility to manufacture computer chips in central Ohio.

Biden was joined in Licking County, on land being annexed into New Albany, by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, Gov. Mike DeWine and many other dignitaries for a massive groundbreaking ceremony.

Biden called it “the story of a field of dreams in the middle of Ohio where America’s future will be built. … That’s what’s happening on these 1,000 acres.”

They spoke from the future site of the Intel facility, with the land behind them being graded as they spoke and with each speaker introduced by Ohio State University’s marching band. It was a moment that was months, if not years, in the making.

“This is an historic moment for the Buckeye State,” DeWine said. “By choosing Ohio, Intel has recognized what we have known all along: that there is simply no better place to raise a family than Ohio, no better place to live, no better place to start or to grow a business and no place that provides more opportunity than the state of Ohio.”

Biden traveled to Ohio on Air Force One with Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, among others.

“I remember looking out the window of the plane at all the places ignored by Wall Street and passed over by corporate America and forgotten by our government,” Brown said. “And I thought about how from that day forward, we’re going to change that. I remember turning to Rob [Portman] and the Secretary [of Commerce Gina Raimando], and saying, ‘Today, we are burying the term Rust Belt.’

“America invented the semiconductor, as you know, but today, 90% of them are made overseas. Pat, all of you, that stops today.”

Crews could be seen Wednesday setting up tents in advance of Biden and Intel executives’ arrival. The president committed in August to attend the groundbreaking ceremony after he signed legislation giving a funding boost to Intel for their semiconductor fabrication plant.

    From left to right: Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Gov. Mike DeWine, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and his mother E. June Gelsinger pose for a photo at Intel’s groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany on Sept. 9, 2022. President Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the event. (Courtesy Photo/Karina Cheung)
    (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine are seated next to eachother at the tech company’s groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger greets attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony for the tech company’s fabrication plant in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    The Ohio State University marching band performs at Intel’s groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)
    (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Intel previously delayed the groundbreaking ceremony for its $20 billion venture into Ohio as it waited for Congress to move on the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that further boosted the company’s efforts to build its biggest operation yet. The company made the move in hopes of pressuring the U.S. House and Senate to finish passing it before they went into recess in August.

Still, it’s evident that Intel was confident it wouldn’t see any interruption over the legislation. A company spokeswoman confirmed to NBC4 that construction crews started early work at the New Albany site anyways at the beginning of July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

