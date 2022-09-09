Lawrence County men arrested, accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A joint drug task force investigation involving Bedford police and Indiana State Police led to the arrest of two men accused of dealing heroin and fentanyl.

The investigation was initiated by the Bedford Police Department when they received information about 27-year-old Devin Johnson from Leesville and 22-year-old Reese Ayers from Oolitic. According to that information, Johnson and Ayers were involved in dealing large amounts of heroin and fentanyl in Lawrence County.

Investigators determined Johnson and Ayers were going to make a drug transaction on Thursday, September 8. Police say they got a ride to pick up a large amount of heroin.

The two were tracked down in a vehicle traveling northbound on State Road 37 near Dixie Highway.

Booking photos of Devin Johnson and Reese Ayers. (L-R)

Police say the driver (whose name was not released) was speeding, so they pulled the vehicle over.

A police K-9 gave a positive alert to signal the presence of drugs.

Officers searched the vehicle and around two grams of heroin and a used hypodermic needle that they determined belonged to Johnson.

Ayers was also found to be in possession of eight grams of fentanyl, a used hypodermic syringe, as well as a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his sock, according to police.

The two were arrested.

According to the DEA , just two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. Based on that calculation, Ayers had reportedly enough fentanyl to kill 4,000 people.

Ayers was arrested on counts of possession of narcotic drug between 5 and 10 grams with intent to deal, possession of narcotic drug, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of marijuana r), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was arrested for possession of narcotic drug under 3 grams with intent to deal, conspiracy to deal a narcotic drug, possession of narcotic drug, and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Greg Day praised the teamwork between the two departments. Day said, “The partnership we have fostered working with Bedford PD continues to pay huge dividends for the citizens of the entire county. We all know that heroin and fentanyl are killing our family and friends. This arrest slows the flow of the drug into our county and has saved some lives. The great work that Bedford does should be acknowledged by all.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.