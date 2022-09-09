Read full article on original website
Elks Lodge supports Vets Serving Vets
Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119 recently donated $500 to the Vets Serving Vets, a local veterans service organization made up of veterans of the armed forces helping other veterans in need. The donation was made possible by a grant to the Middlesboro Lodge by the Elks National Foundation, which has headquarters...
Wing and a prayer: Teams compete for cash prizes in annual cookoff competition
Saturday should be heaven on earth for chicken wing fans anywhere near Middlesboro as the annual Wing Fling returns. The event, which began in 2015, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Cumberland Avenue in downtown. The festival allows local restaurants and backyard chefs to prove once and...
One day, three festivals in Cumberland Gap
Frequent visitors to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee will know that, over the past several years, there has been a growing number of high-quality community events and festivals taking place in the historic town. The last Saturday in September is shaping up to be no exception to that pattern. These three favorite events have teamed-up to create a triple-threat festival weekend for the entire family. For the first time, Cumberland Gap will host The Mountain Fiesta, The Last Saturday Antique Event and The Harvest Moon Festival – all on the same day.
Concert series winding down: Victor Wainwright and the Train highlight second-to-last performance of ’22
Victor Wainwright and the Train visited the Middlesboro Levitt stage last Thursday for the penultimate performance in the summer music series. Though his career began over a decade ago with genuine rock n’ roll honky-tonk, Wainwright has broadened his artistic scope over the years to include music representing virtually every corner of the roots music world. His insatiable interest in music discovery, sheer love for entertaining and curiosity have led him all around the world, and the resulting perspective is a reflection of his passion for entertaining and creating progressive roots music in an effort to move the art-form forward. Composer, producer, vocalist, and award winning entertainer and piano player – Victor Wainwright is a raucous high-octane, dynamic performer, and crowd pleaser with soul to spare.
Benjamin Franklin Hamlett, Jr. (Jay)
Benjamin Franklin Hamlett, Jr. (Jay) passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 after a long illness. Jay was born on January 12, 1930 in Bryson, TN to Ben F. Hamlett, Sr. and Eva Ann Owenby Hamlett. Jay was a home builder and carpenter by trade, building many homes in the Middlesboro area. He loved to work outdoors and was never afraid of hard work. Jay accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church until his illness. Jay proudly served his Country in the United States Army.
Sears Hometown Store holds ribbon cutting for new owner
Jim Fortner’s career at Middlesboro’s Sears Hometown store has come full circle. Fortner, who originally started at the store behind the counter, cut the ribbon recently as the store’s new owner. On hand to help him commemorate the occasion were Bell County Chamber of Commerce Director Shelia Durham, as well as several other members of the community.
Traffic stop leads to 4 arrests over a pound of pot
Four individuals were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and a host of misdemeanor violations after being stopped Saturday by Middlesboro Police. Officer Morgan Justice stopped a gold Ford Focus on U.S. 25 E that he said was traveling at a high rate of speed. Upon stopping the vehicle, Justice...
