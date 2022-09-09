Victor Wainwright and the Train visited the Middlesboro Levitt stage last Thursday for the penultimate performance in the summer music series. Though his career began over a decade ago with genuine rock n’ roll honky-tonk, Wainwright has broadened his artistic scope over the years to include music representing virtually every corner of the roots music world. His insatiable interest in music discovery, sheer love for entertaining and curiosity have led him all around the world, and the resulting perspective is a reflection of his passion for entertaining and creating progressive roots music in an effort to move the art-form forward. Composer, producer, vocalist, and award winning entertainer and piano player – Victor Wainwright is a raucous high-octane, dynamic performer, and crowd pleaser with soul to spare.

MIDDLESBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO