Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man in a death investigation they are conducting in Lee County. The KSP Richmond Post says they were contacted just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, regarding possible human remains discovered in Beattyville, where skeletal remains were found in a burned structure earlier this month. Those skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 West. The remains were removed by the Lee County Coroner and were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, where they were later able to identify them as those of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel of Beattyville.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO