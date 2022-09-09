A Poplar Bluff woman is being treated at a Saint Louis hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the early morning hours Tuesday. Poplar Bluff police say the incident occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street. A woman reported she was outside her apartment when two black men approached the building. She retreated toward her apartment, and they shot at her, striking her once in the abdomen. The woman told officers she tried to close her door and the alleged assailants kicked it, trying to gain entry. The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance and was later transferred to Saint Louis University Hospital. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO