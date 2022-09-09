Read full article on original website
kzimksim.com
Piedmont man facing multiple drug charges following arrest
A Piedmont man is facing multiple drug charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 30-year-old Garrett Dykstra was taken into custody Sunday night on felony charges of possession of meth and possession of marijuana. Dykstra also was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kzimksim.com
Tallapoosa man arrested on multiple drug charges
Authorities in Dunklin County have arrested a Tallapoosa man on multiple drug related charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 34-year-old Johnathan Newsom was taken into custody Sunday evening on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth. Newsom is also facing felony charges of resisting arrest by fleeing and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrest, Newsom was transported to the Dunklin County Jail.
kzimksim.com
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
Early Sunday morning, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired. They responded and located the suspect, who took off running. Officers caught and detained the suspect as well as the suspect firearm. The arrested subject was Vincente Young of Cape Girardeau. The CGPD submitted their report to the Cape Girardeau County State Prosecuting Attorney’s office, who then formally charged Young with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff woman shot Tuesday, police seek help
A Poplar Bluff woman is being treated at a Saint Louis hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the early morning hours Tuesday. Poplar Bluff police say the incident occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street. A woman reported she was outside her apartment when two black men approached the building. She retreated toward her apartment, and they shot at her, striking her once in the abdomen. The woman told officers she tried to close her door and the alleged assailants kicked it, trying to gain entry. The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance and was later transferred to Saint Louis University Hospital. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Caruthersville arson, burglary investigation
A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation...
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the Bill Emerson...
thunderboltradio.com
One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City
Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday. Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store. Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff: woman shot at apartment complex, suspects sought
Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Smoke fills apartment in Cape Girardeau. Graves...
Kait 8
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of an apartment complex. According to Poplar Bluff police, they received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Kinzer Street just after midnight on Tuesday, September 13. When they arrived on scene, officers...
wsiu.org
Two Cairo men are accused of stealing firearms in Cape Girardeau Co. in 2020
Two southern Illinois men have been arrested for a 2020 firearms burglary from a southeast Missouri sporting goods store. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department reports 21-year-old Chayce Harrell and 20-year-old Senque Shabazz Bingham -- both from Cairo -- are charged with First Degree Burglary and two counts of Stealing.
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying driver in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the driver in a burglary investigation in Dudley. A $5000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for or participating in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or prior to May 12.
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
KFVS12
Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault report at a business in Caruthersville. According to police, a 20-year-old woman told officers that a man assaulted her while she was working the drive-thru window on the 1900 block of Truman Boulevard.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
Kait 8
$5K reward offered in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with a burglary investigation in Stoddard County. According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone who took part in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or before May 12, 2022.
kzimksim.com
Scott County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man in rural Sikeston
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who led law enforcement in a vehicle and foot pursuit before running into a corn field Friday in rural Sikeston. Around 12:20 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hale Drive in rural Sikeston in reference to a domestic assault. During the investigation, it was determined that 38-year-old William Ralph committed the assault and had stolen a 2016 Cadillac. At around 7:30 a.m. Friday, a caller advised Ralph had returned to Hale Drive and was in possession of the stolen vehicle. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, Ralph was still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Ralph has warrants from surrounding states and local charges. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ralph should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 573-545-3525 or 911. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
kzimksim.com
‘Cannabus’ doctor arrested in Southeast Missouri sting operation
A Sunset Hills physician who gained attention for her medical marijuana patient registration events out of a “Cannabus” has been arrested on felony drug charges following an undercover operation. 49-year-old Dr. Zinia Thomas, who made headlines in 2019 when the Missouri highway patrol said it was investigating her clinic, was arrested Sept. 1 in Wayne County after a multi-agency operation two days prior in Butler County. Thomas faces felony delivery of controlled substance charges in both counties and posted $25,000 bail on Wednesday in Wayne County. A drug task force member reported finding three pounds of medical grade marijuana and capsules that were found to be MDMA, also known as ecstasy, classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. You can learn more in the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Kait 8
Police identify shooting victim who died
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
