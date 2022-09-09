Read full article on original website
Rodriguez to return in time to face Ole Miss
Chris Rodriguez will return to the lineup soon, but the Kentucky standout running back must wait two more weeks. Rodriguez has missed the first two games because of what will end up being a four-game suspension and will miss the team’s next two games. No. 9 Kentucky hosts Youngstown State on Saturday, followed by a home date against Northern Illinois on Sept. 24 before Rodriguez will make his regular-season debut at Ole Miss on Oct. 1 in Oxford.
KSP looking for Richmond man in death investigation
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man in a death investigation they are conducting in Lee County. The KSP Richmond Post says they were contacted just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, regarding possible human remains discovered in Beattyville, where skeletal remains were found in a burned structure earlier this month. Those skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 West. The remains were removed by the Lee County Coroner and were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, where they were later able to identify them as those of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel of Beattyville.
