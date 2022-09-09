Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 11:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: North Central; Northwest FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
Flood Watch issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 13:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 19:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall associated with the passage of Fiona. * WHERE...Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, as well as mudslides and rockfalls in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Fiona...now located 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands and expected to arrive Saturday...are forecast to reach Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands late Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the local islands through at least Monday, increasing the risk for flash flooding across most of the forecast area. Soils are already saturated across areas of higher terrain and, as a result, mudslides and rockfalls are possible as well. Based on the most recent guidance, the most likely time period for the heaviest rainfall activity is Saturday into Sunday, while the areas most likely to receive the highest rainfall accumulations are portions of eastern Puerto Rico, where there is a potential for rainfall totals to reach 6 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts around 10 inches. Across southern Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals to reach 4 to 6 inches. Elsewhere, expect rainfall totals to range between 2 and 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
Hiker who disappeared in flash flooding at Zion National Park is found dead
The body of a hiker who vanished during a flash flood in Utah’s Zion National Park last week was found Monday, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, a group of sandstone cliffs in a southeast section of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey
Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two earthquakes that hit within the same hour Thursday morning. A magnitude 4 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Mount Rainier National Park Addresses Reports That Volcano Appears To Be Erupting: VIDEO
Earlier today, an alarming video surfaced that seemed to show that Mount Rainier was erupting, however, the national park has clarified that there’s no reason to panic. The video originated on Twitter when a Mount Rainier National Park visitor posted a clip of an ominous puff of white smoke gathering around the peak, and some folks began to believe that the active stratovolcano was “venting,” or emitting volcanic material and gases into the air.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
Widespread damage, flooding expected as rare tropical storm heads for San Diego-Tijuana region
While the San Diego region is expecting heavy rains and flooding, officials in Baja California are bracing for torrential downpours in cities like San Quintin, San Felipe and Ensenada.
Dozens of drivers trapped by mudslides as heavy rain, flash floods soak California
Over 50 people were rescued over the weekend after getting trapped in mudslides triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Kay in Southern California. After Kay made landfall Thursday on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, it drenched parts of Southern California with punishing winds and record rainfall. Kay downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday and to a post-tropical cyclone Friday evening.
Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD. Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.
Boat that sank in rain-swollen Lake Havasu recovered near California shoreline
San Bernardino County sheriff's divers helped recover a boat that sank in Lake Havasu after the area was battered by extreme weather over the past several days.The boat sank last Thursday in the vicinity of Skier's Island, after authorities got reports it was trying to make its way toward Parker Dam after departing the area of Thompson Bay, as heavy rain was inundating the area, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.Severe weather has been pummeling Arizona since last week, with the National Weather Service issuing a rotating series of severe thunderstorm, flash flood, and dust storm warnings. When the...
