Democrats kneel for the anthem, Republicans stand. Democrats burn the American flag, Republicans salute it. Democrats try to mandate everything, Republicans do not. Democrats deny medical care to unvaccinated patients, Republicans do not. Democrats threaten peoples jobs, Republicans encourage employment. Democrats disrespect our soldiers by looking at their watch, Republicans honor our troops. Democrats place American citizens second to foreigners, Republicans do not. Democrats want to destroy our Constitution, Republicans want to save it. Democrats believe in censorship and silencing any debate, Republicans do not. Democrats want to allow illegal immigrants to vote, Republicans do not. Democrats embrace communist ideology, Republicans do not.
no matter how anyone justified this speech. Biden managed to divide the rest of the country and insulted millions of Americans calling them the enemy. as a sitting president of this country it was a horrible and disgusting speech. he swore when he ran for office that he would be the great uniter of Americans, he had the skills to bring everyone together remember?? he NEVER even tried, not once to unite Americans. I'm not a Trump supporter, but all I ever see or hear from Biden is blaming, lies and deflection. now we can add hate, threats and insults to that list after this speech. Biden is leading this country right down the drain and after this speech he owes many Americans, who he works for, an apology.
yeah Biden is Satan's son and Satan will seem to rule America for a while,but he will never be in charge,God will never let that happen,we're in for a rough 2 years.
