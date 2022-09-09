Read full article on original website
Related
Newsweek
As Putin Runs Out of Options in Ukraine, Europe Runs Out of Patience
While Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be running out of options as he faces Ukrainian advances on several fronts, an energy crisis linked to the ongoing war is leaving Europeans increasingly frustrated. Europe and Western countries around the world moved quickly to impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia in the...
Newsweek
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Russia Takes Action Against Official Who Demanded Putin's Resignation
A Russian politician who was part of a group that appealed to the country's parliament last week to remove President Vladimir Putin from power on a charge of high treason, has been fined for "discrediting" the Russian government. Dmitry Palyuga, a municipal deputy for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg, was fined...
Newsweek
NATO to Be Drawn Into Ukraine War if Russia Goes 'Scorched Earth': Admiral
Ex-NATO Commander James Stavridis' comments came after members of Russian state media proposed violent responses as Russia's military faces defeats.
RELATED PEOPLE
Newsweek
Putin's 'Mini-NATO' Is His Newest Headache
Russia's leader faces criticism as he delays peacekeeping initiatives after Armenia issued a plea for help in its conflict with Azerbaijan.
Newsweek
Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'
Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
Newsweek
Russian State TV Tells Putin to Finalize Plans for Nuclear Strike on NATO
"I propose that a nuclear planning ground be set up under the Security Council," Igor Korotchenko said on Russia's state-run TV Channel 1.
Newsweek
Russian Hypersonic Missile Accidentally Strikes Russia
Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Newsweek
Russian Soldier Tells Dad Troops Have 'Nowhere to Run' as Ukraine Advances
The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv is worsening the morale of already-overwhelmed Russian soldiers, according to an intercepted phone call between a Russian fighter and his father. A transcript and audio of the conversation recorded at an unspecified date was posted on YouTube by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense...
Newsweek
Exclusive: Ukraine Would Fire Across Russian Border—Front-Line Governor
Ukrainian troops will fire across the border into Russian territory if necessary, the governor of Luhansk Oblast has said, as Ukrainian forces rapidly reversed gains that took Russia months of fighting and many casualties. Serhiy Haidai spoke to Newsweek from close to the front lines in the east, where Kyiv's...
Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like
A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newsweek
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Respondents who identified as Republican voters were more pessimistic about America's future than their Democratic counterparts.
Planes, MLRS, 49 Tanks: Tracker Reveals Ukraine's Counteroffensive Haul
Ukraine's counteroffensive is delivering big gains in territory—plus a large number of Russian military vehicles that are set to be used against the invaders. Since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, open-source tracker Oryx has been keeping tabs on Russian equipment. It monitors how many vehicles have been destroyed or seized, verifying this with photo or video evidence.
Newsweek
Mired in Ukraine, Russia Sees Clashes Involving Ex-Soviet Sphere Allies
As the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced that it would dispatch personnel in response to a deadly flare-up between one of its members, Armenia, and former member, Azerbaijan, another series of clashes erupted between two other parties to the bloc, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In a statement Wednesday, Russian...
Prince Harry Cries During Vigil for His Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II
The last week has been emotional for the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Harry shed some tears on Wednesday for his grandmother at a vigil in her honor. Prince Harry and Prince William walked side-by-side in a procession behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. They were later joined by their wives, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, at the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.
Newsweek
Putin's Allies Laying Groundwork for Expanding War, Former Ambassador Says
A former U.S. diplomat to Russia warns that Russian President Vladimir Putin's most ardent allies are criticizing military efforts in Ukraine because they want aggression to escalate. In recent days, Russian state TV personalities have openly lambasted the Russian military and questioned leadership up the power chain, all the way...
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Russian Troops Fleeing From Ukraine Counteroffensive in Panic: U.K.
Russian soldiers abandoned valuable military equipment in haste as they fled the Ukrainian counteroffensive, according to British defense officials. In its daily assessment on Thursday, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said that Kyiv's forces were consolidating their control of newly recaptured areas of the north-eastern Kharkiv province, from where Moscow's forces have largely withdrawn west of the Oskil River.
Newsweek
Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan
Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.
Comments / 0